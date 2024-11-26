Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das arrested in Bangladesh; protests break out

A prominent Hindu monk and leader of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh, Chinmoy Krishna Das, was arrested by the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Monday evening (November 25) at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The Additional Commissioner of the Detective Branch, Rezaul Karim Mallik, confirmed the detention of Das, saying that it was based on a requisition related to a complaint, according to a report by the Dhaka Tribune.

He did not disclose the specific details of the complaint.

Protests broke out in Dhaka and in Chittagong after the arrest, demanding the release of the Hindu priest.

Vocal critic of hate attacks

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari heads the Pundarik Dham in Chittagong, a famous Vaishnavite monastery. He is also the spokesperson of Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha.

He has been at the forefront of advocating for Hindu rights in Bangladesh after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, and has been a vocal critic of targeted hate attacks and religious discrimination in Bangladesh. He had organised several rallies in the country to condemn the alleged “atrocities against fellow-devotees”.

ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das wrote on X, tagging India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, “I just received the shocking news that Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a Hindu monk & the face and leader of Bangladeshi minorities in this difficult times, has been arrested by the Dhaka police and taken to an undisclosed location. Kind attention @ihcdhaka @DrSJaishankar #SaveBangladeshiHindus