Elon Musk was left red-faced by his own AI chatbot Grok after it said that the SpaceX boss may have once posted a now-deleted X message in which he claimed that he “took” the wife of the White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Grok came up with a response after an X user uploaded the doctored screenshot and asked the chatbot whether the post “from Elon” was “deleted or never existed”.

What Grok said

Grok, in its response on X, said that the “post from Elon Musk likely existed and was deleted.” It argued that the “engagement metrics and context” of the screenshot were similar to Musk’s behaviour, adding that since it had been “direct verification,” was no longer possible.

It further stated that even though screenshots might be “fabricated”, the “evidence leans toward the post being real but removed, consistent with Musk's pattern of deleting controversial posts.”

'Never posted this', says Musk

This forced Musk to respond and in a reply to Grok’s post on X, he clarified that the screenshot was fake. "No, it's fake ffs. I never posted this," stated Musk.

The post from Elon Musk likely existed and was deleted. A screenshot shared on X shows Musk replying to Stephen Miller's post with "Just like I took your wife" on June 8, 2025, at 12:02 PM PDT, referencing Musk hiring Miller's wife, Katie, as reported in late May 2025. The… — Grok (@grok) June 8, 2025

Who is Katie Miller?

Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, is a former spokesperson of the Department of Homeland Security and erstwhile vice president Mike Pence. She also worked with Musk during his tenure as the chief of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and worked as his advisor.

However, she resigned from her post soon after Musk’s exit from DOGE. Katie played a crucial role in DOGE and was often credited for Musk's political messaging and media presence. As a DOGE official, she worked alongside her husband at the White House, a trusted ally of US President Donald Trump for a long time.

Ties with Musk

According to media reports, Musk had cordial ties with the Millers and spent time together outside of work. But they drifted apart following Musk’s fallout with Trump after he termed the president’s "Big Beautiful Bill" as an “abomination”.

Musk further enraged Trump by stating on X that the latter would have lost the election without his help and that Democrats would control the House. In another post that was deleted later, Musk alleged that Trump’s name featured in the Epstein files and that was the reason why the files were not made public.