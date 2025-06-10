Did Musk bring drugs to White House? Donald Trump is ‘not sure’

US President Donald Trump has said that he was “not sure” whether his estranged ally, tech billionaire Elon Musk, was using drugs inside the White House while heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Asked about the issue on Monday (June 9), Trump was quoted by USA Today as saying, "I really don't know. I don't think so. I hope not.” The question was referring to reports claiming that Musk’s excessive use of ketamine, a powerful anaesthetic, has led to bladder issues.

The claims

Trump’s comments come after a New York Times report last month claimed that apart from ketamine, the Tesla chief also used ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms while taking part in Trump’s presidential campaign in 2024.

The report, quoting sources, further stated Musk’s addiction to drugs increased as he became Trump’s most trusted ally. It further stated that Musk was travelling with a medication box that held about 20 pills, including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall.

Won’t discontinue Starlink

According to USA Today, the President also said he had no plans to discontinue Musk's Starlink internet service at the White House, adding that he would not get rid of the Tesla he bought earlier either.

"I don't think we'll be doing that with Starlink; it's a good service,” Trump was quoted by USA Today. As for the Tesla, the President said he might “move it around a little bit.”

However, Musk had already denied the New York Times report, saying he was “NOT taking drugs” and the newspaper was “lying”.

He also said that he tried “prescription ketamine” a few years ago as it “helps for getting out of dark mental holes”, adding that he had not used it since then.

Severed ties

Trump on Saturday, when asked whether his friendship with Musk was over, told NBC News, "I would assume so, yeah."

When asked whether he wishes to mend his ties with Musk, Trump replied “No.” The comments come in the backdrop of the increasingly bitter relationship between the two after Musk’s exit from DOGE and especially when he dubbed Trump’s signature legislation, described as the “Big Beautiful Bill”, as a "disgusting abomination".

Trump has made his displeasure with Musk clear as he told NBC News on Saturday that Musk had been "disrespectful to the office of the president".

"I think it's a very bad thing because he's very disrespectful. You could not disrespect the office of the president," Trump said.