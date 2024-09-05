Georgia: Hours before deadly shootout, school got threatening phone calls

It has now been revealed that the Georgia school in which two students and two teachers were killed in a shooting on Wednesday, September 4, had received a chilling phone call hours before the horrific incident.

According to officials, as reported by CNN, it is not clear who phoned the Apalache high school. But on Wednesday morning, an unknown caller who allegedly called the school, threatened shootings across five locations. There were several calls made to the school on that day,

The school was immediately put on a hard lockdown.

However, few hours later, a 14-year-old student of the school, Colt Gray, opened fire, killing four people and injuring many others. The four deceased have been identified as math teachers Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie, and 14-year-old students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo.

Meanwhile, investigators are pursuing “any leads of any potential associates of the shooter that was involved in this incident.” The police, however, ruled out the possibility of any other school being targeted as well.

The police said there is no evidence to show that an additional shooter was involved in the tragedy.

But, they are trying to determine whether there are any active threats to any schools in the county and the state of Georgia.

A joint statement from FBI Atlanta and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, however, said that in 2023, Gray had been questioned by law enforcement agencies because of “several anonymous tips about online threats to commit a school shooting at an unidentified location and time.”

But Gray had denied making the online threats and the authorities had to let him go as there was no “probable cause for arrest” at the time. Gray has been arrested after the Georgia school shooting, and will reportedly be charged with murder as an adult.

There have been over 30 mass killings in the United States this year.