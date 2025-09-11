Gen Z protesters in Nepal seek Constitution change, want Parliament dissolved

The Gen Z group, which spearheaded the anti-government protests in Nepal, demanded on Thursday (September 11) that the Parliament be dissolved and the Constitution be amended to reflect the people’s will. The development comes days after the violent Gen Z protests led to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The protests have left 34 people dead.

Gen Z seeks dialogue and solution

Speaking to reporters in Kathmandu while some of their fellow protesters were engaged in talks with President Ramchandra Paudel and Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel at the Army Headquarters to find a solution to the current political crisis in Nepal, the Gen Z activists emphasised the need to find a solution to the ongoing political crisis in Nepal through dialogue and cooperation.

Diwakar Dangal, Amit Baniya and Junal Dangal - all representatives of the Gen Z group - were among those who spoke at the press meet. The Gen Z activists warned the political parties not to indulge in politics over the agitation, as it was a “purely civilian movement.

"There is a challenge in front of us to protect national sovereignty, unity, and maintain self-respect," Dangal said. "We all Nepalese should unite in this difficult situation to protect the welfare and interests of the Nepalese people.” Another activist said that the Parliament must be dissolved and the Constitution should be amended as per the spirit of the people.

‘Won’t participate in govt’

"We don’t intend to scrap the constitution, but we want some major amendments to include people’s concerns,” he said.

An activist said that they don’t have any intention to be at the helm of the country, adding that instead they would become a watchdog. “We will not participate in the government, but rather we want to remain as a watchdog.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said that 34 people have died so far during the protests held on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the ministry’s data, 1,338 individuals are receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, while 949 have already been discharged.

Balendra Shah’s appeal to Gen Z

Earlier in the day, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah urged the Gen Z protesters not to panic and to remain calm.

“Please don't panic at this time, be patient. Now the country is going to an interim government, which will conduct new elections in the country. This interim government's job is to conduct elections and give a new mandate to the country,” said Shah.

“This proposal from you to lead the interim/election government is in full support of former Chief Justice Mr. Sushila Karki. I want to respect your understanding, discretion and unity wholeheartedly,” he added.

(With agency inputs)