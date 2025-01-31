Trump's plan implies banishing Palestinians from Gaza forever

Donald Trump’s second term as US President has begun with a sharp focus on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, with implications that could reshape the Middle East. Trump’s recent comments advocating for the "clearing out" of Palestinians from Gaza, ostensibly to facilitate reconstruction, reveal a strategy that aligns strongly with Israeli interests. He is pressuring Egypt and Jordan to open their borders to displaced Palestinians, a move both nations have rejected, fearing irreversible demographic changes.

Trump’s plan, though framed as humanitarian, is seen as a veiled attempt to enable Israeli settlements in Gaza, following a prolonged 15-month Israeli assault that killed an estimated 47,000 Palestinians. With 1.5 million internally-displaced Palestinians attempting to rebuild their lives, the proposed relocation poses existential risks to their return and rights.

Also Read: Trump's Palestinian refugee idea falls flat with Jordan

Israeli territorial expansion

The Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the October 2023 assault, has faced relentless airstrikes and missile attacks. In the West Bank, Israeli military operations and radical settler violence continue to escalate. Nearly 900 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 injured in the West Bank since the conflict intensified. Reports indicate that Jenin, a significant West Bank town, has witnessed mass displacement, with 15,000 Palestinians forced to flee.

Radical settlers, emboldened by Trump’s policies, have intensified their targetting of Palestinian homes and lands, seizing opportunities to entrench themselves with Israeli government and military backing. Abandoned Palestinian properties are quickly taken over, underscoring the broader agenda of territorial expansion.

Arab-American voter dynamics

Ironically, Trump’s return to power was facilitated in part by Arab-American voters, despite his staunchly pro-Israel stance during his first term. Frustration with the Biden administration’s unconditional support for Israel during the Gaza conflict may have driven some Arab and pro-Palestinian voters to either abstain or invalidate their votes, inadvertently aiding Trump’s victory.

Also Read: Hamas frees first of 8 more hostages. Israel to release 110 prisoners

This voter shift highlights the lack of appealing alternatives during the 2024 election. While Kamala Harris expressed mild sympathy for Palestinians, her association with the Biden administration’s policies diminished her credibility among pro-Palestinian constituencies.

Trump’s first term legacy

Trump’s first term saw several controversial moves favouring Israel, including the relocation of the US consulate to Jerusalem, effectively endorsing Israel’s claim to the city. His administration also cut international funding to Palestinians and proposed a heavily one-sided peace plan via Jared Kushner, which was widely criticised.

Also Read: ‘Clean out’: Trump wants to relocate Gazans; Hamas vows to resist

These actions solidified Trump’s alignment with Israel while marginalising Palestinian voices on the global stage. His policies now appear to continue down the same path, with potentially-devastating consequences for Palestinians.

Palestinians face uncertain future

The Palestinians face an uncertain future under Trump’s renewed presidency. Israeli aggression in both Gaza and the West Bank shows no signs of abating, and Trump's policies appear to enable further displacement and settlement expansion. The next four years could see heightened international tensions as Palestinians and their allies seek justice amidst increasingly dire circumstances.

Also Read: Will topple govt if Gaza war doesn’t resume after ceasefire: Israel minister

The ongoing violence raises critical questions: Will global powers intervene to protect Palestinian rights, or will Trump's policies further entrench the imbalance in the region? The stakes have never been higher.

Trump's plan implies banishing Palestinians from Gaza forever

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)