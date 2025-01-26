‘Clean out’: Trump wants to relocate Gazans; Hamas vows to resist

US President Donald Trump has proposed relocating Palestinians from Gaza to Jordan and Egypt, citing the region’s dire humanitarian crisis caused by ongoing conflict. While Trump's suggestion has been welcomed by Israel, it has been opposed by Hamas.

Speaking aboard Air Force One on Saturday (January 25), Trump claimed Gaza is “almost entirely demolished” and suggested building housing for displaced Palestinians in other Arab nations to offer them a chance to live in peace.

His plan suggested relocating enough of Gaza’s population to “clean out” the conflict-stricken area and create a "clean slate."

He also revealed he had discussed the proposal with Jordan's King Abdullah II and planned to consult Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Hardliners back idea

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, known for his hardline views, supported the idea, calling it “out-of-the-box thinking” and promising to push for an operational plan. Smotrich argued that relocating Gazans would enable them to "start a better life" elsewhere, after what he described as years of terrorism glorification.

Palestinian opposition

Palestinian groups have strongly condemned the proposal. Islamic Jihad described it as an endorsement of “war crimes and crimes against humanity,” while senior Hamas official Bassem Naim vehemently vowed to resist any displacement efforts.

Both groups staunchly reiterated their commitment to preventing the forced removal of Palestinians from their land, drawing parallels to the Nakba, or “catastrophe,” when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced during Israel’s creation in 1948.

Existential threat

Arab nations, particularly Jordan and Egypt, have long resisted such proposals, viewing the mass influx of Palestinians as a potential existential threat. Their opposition stems from Israel’s refusal to guarantee the right of return for displaced Palestinians, a concern that deters many Gazans from leaving.

During the recent war, over 100,000 Palestinians managed to enter Egypt, often paying exorbitant fees, but they received minimal support as Egypt has refused to officially recognise them as refugees.

The context

The recent conflict in Gaza, triggered by Hamas’s attack on Israel in October 2023, has left over 47,000 Gazans dead and ravaged their homeland, according to the Gaza health ministry. Israel’s military actions have drawn accusations of genocide and war crimes, which it denies.

A ceasefire in January 2025 brought a temporary halt to hostilities, leading to hostage exchanges between Hamas and Israel.

Tensions escalate

Trump’s controversial proposal has palpably added to the tensions, with critics arguing it ignores the historical and political complexities of the region and risks further destabilising the already fragile relations between Israel and Palestine.

The Biden administration had previously floated the idea of temporary relocations to protect Palestinians during the conflict. However, staunch opposition from Arab states led to the plan being quickly shelved.

Treading a thin line

Trump’s new push for mass migration comes as his administration grapples with maintaining a fragile ceasefire in Gaza and addressing the region’s reconstruction after 15 months of devastating war.

As of now, the international community remains deeply divided on the feasibility and morality of such a plan.