Gaza aid trucks bring both hope and chaos under a fragile ceasefire

On Monday (October 13), the Gaza Strip witnessed a rare moment of relief under a fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

According to Gaza’s government media office, 173 aid trucks entered the region on Sunday, carrying food, water, and medical supplies for thousands in need.

In the streets of Khan Yunis, hope rides on wheels — but chaos follows close behind. As residents rushed to collect provisions, the scene turned desperate and disorganised.

Witnesses said that while relief trucks reached Rafah earlier, the lack of a proper distribution system worsened the situation. Locals are now calling for international agencies like UNRWA to step in and ensure aid reaches those who need it most.

Also Read: As Gaza truce holds, Palestinians start returning; Israeli survivors deal with a dilemma

Desperation on the ground

Nisreen Abu Awda, a Gaza resident, described her experience amid the confusion.

“I went to my home and heard that aid trucks were arriving, so I went to get some for my children. But this is not the way; it would be much better if aid came through official channels. Some people take the aid, while others get nothing,” she said.

For many, collecting aid has become a dangerous struggle for survival.

“I really hope the deliveries can be handled officially and handed out properly. I could be run over by a truck. International agencies should help distribute aid like before,” said Dhiya Zoreb, another resident of Gaza.

Also Read: Hope ends in heartbreak: Only Nepali student in Hamas custody confirmed dead

Calls for fair distribution

The flow of aid is gradually increasing as trucks cross borders under the ceasefire agreement. While these convoys are lifelines for thousands, residents warn that the current process is far from fair.

“This is not a solution. They have to find a better system. I manage to get some aid, but many people get nothing. The trucks have to be secured, and everyone must have access. This is about survival,” said Salameh Barbakh, another Gaza resident.

The chaotic scenes underscored the urgent need for a coordinated relief system. Locals believe that without structured oversight, even well-intentioned aid could deepen inequalities and endanger lives.

Also Read: As Gaza aid fails to reach Palestinians, Netanyahu promises new delivery plan

Fragile hope amid crisis

The images of aid trucks moving through Khan Yunis highlight a painful paradox — temporary ceasefires bring fleeting relief, but not stability.

Delivering aid is just the first step; ensuring it reaches every family safely remains the real challenge.

Hope rides on these trucks, but survival cannot depend on chaos. The world watches as Gaza waits not just for aid, but for a system that truly works for its people.

The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.