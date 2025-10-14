Hope ends in heartbreak: Only Nepali student in Hamas custody confirmed dead
The only Nepali among hostages held by Hamas, Bipin Joshi's death was confirmed during Gaza hostage swap deal; family’s two-year campaign ends in heartbreak
For more than two years, the family of Bipin Joshi, a Nepalese Hindu student held in captivity by the Hamas in Gaza clung to hope that he will return home one day.
His mother and younger sister, Pushpa, became symbols of quiet resilience, making multiple trips to Kathmandu, Israel, and the United States desperately campaigning for his release. Just last week, Hamas had released footage of Joshi filmed under duress in captivity in November 2023.
However, when Hamas released 20 living hostages as part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, 24-year-old Bipin Joshi was not one of them.
Instead, more than two years after his abduction during Hamas’ October 7, 2023 assault on southern Israel, the body of the Nepalese Hindu student was released to the Israeli authorities. Notably, Joshi was known for his heroic action during the Hamas attack on October 7, which had saved the lives of several classmates. Tragically, the student was marked as one of the dead hostages whose body was handed over to the Israeli authorities.
His death was confirmed on Monday (October 13) casting a somber shadow over celebrations marking the release of 20 living hostages. Joshi would have turned 25 on October 26.
Only Hindu hostage
The young Nepali Joshi was the only non-Israeli and the only Hindu hostage believed to be alive in Gaza all this time. Late Monday night, Hamas handed over his remains to Israeli officials, Nepal’s Ambassador to Israel, Dhan Prasad Pandit, confirmed to Republica. “The body of Bipin Joshi was handed over to Israeli authorities by Hamas and is being taken to Tel Aviv,” Pandit stated.
Israeli military spokesperson Effie Defrin also confirmed that Hamas had returned the bodies of four hostages, including that of Joshi. DNA testing will be conducted before his remains will be repatriated to Nepal. His funeral is expected to be held in Israel in coordination with the Nepali embassy.
In pursuit of an education
Joshi, 22 years at the time of the attack, had arrived in Israel in September 2023 for a farm training programme at Kibbutz Alumim, located near the Gaza border.
He had joined 16 other students for the agricultural study and work programme at Kibbutz Alumim, an initiative that offered hands-on training in Israeli farming techniques.
However, on the morning of October 7, the dreams of pursuing an education abroad turned completely tragic for the young lad.
Brave act
As Hamas militants launched a surprise attack, the students sought refuge in a bomb shelter. When grenades were thrown inside, Joshi reportedly grabbed a live grenade and hurled it out before it detonated – saving lives but sustaining injuries in the process. He was then subsequently captured by Hamas gunmen and taken into Gaza.
In the days following the attack, video footage released by the Israeli military appeared to show Joshi being dragged into Gaza’s Shifa Hospital – the last known sighting of him alive.
One among 4 bodies
On Monday, Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades released the names of four deceased hostages: Bipin Joshi, Guy Illouz, Yossi Sharabi and Daniel Peretz. Their bodies were handed over as part of the ceasefire deal, which also saw 20 living hostages transferred to the Red Cross and subsequently brought to Israel.
Joshi was the only Hindu and the only foreign student still believed to be alive in captivity, according to PTI. Israeli authorities have formally declared 26 hostages dead based on forensic evidence and intelligence reports.
Honouring a hero
Joshi’s courage on the morning of the attack has been widely acknowledged in Nepal and Israel. Ten of the 17 Nepali students in his programme were killed that day.
For nearly two years, his family kept his story alive - travelling abroad, lobbying officials, and joining weekly protests at Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square.
In August, his family met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog as part of a delegation of hostage families. However, their long journey of hope had a sad ending.