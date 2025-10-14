Hope ends in heartbreak: Only Nepali student in Hamas custody confirmed dead

For more than two years, the family of Bipin Joshi, a Nepalese Hindu student held in captivity by the Hamas in Gaza clung to hope that he will return home one day.

His mother and younger sister, Pushpa, became symbols of quiet resilience, making multiple trips to Kathmandu, Israel, and the United States desperately campaigning for his release. Just last week, Hamas had released footage of Joshi filmed under duress in captivity in November 2023.

However, when Hamas released 20 living hostages as part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, 24-year-old Bipin Joshi was not one of them.

Instead, more than two years after his abduction during Hamas’ October 7, 2023 assault on southern Israel, the body of the Nepalese Hindu student was released to the Israeli authorities. Notably, Joshi was known for his heroic action during the Hamas attack on October 7, which had saved the lives of several classmates. Tragically, the student was marked as one of the dead hostages whose body was handed over to the Israeli authorities.

His death was confirmed on Monday (October 13) casting a somber shadow over celebrations marking the release of 20 living hostages. Joshi would have turned 25 on October 26.