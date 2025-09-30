Gandhi statue in London vandalised ahead of Gandhi Jayanti; investigation underway

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Tavistock Square in London was vandalised on Monday (September 29), just days before the annual Gandhi Jayanti celebrations scheduled at the site on October 2.

The High Commission of India strongly condemned the act, describing it as a "shameful incident" and an attack on Gandhi’s legacy of non-violence.

High Commission lodges complaint

In a post on X, the Indian mission said that the desecration had been reported to local authorities, while its officials were already on site to oversee efforts to restore the monument.

The plinth of the statue, which portrays Gandhi in a seated meditative posture, had been defaced with anti-India graffiti.

"The High Commission of India in London is deeply saddened and strongly condemns this shameful act of vandalism of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Tavistock Square," it said in a statement.

"This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of non-violence, three days before the International Day of Non-Violence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma. We have taken this up strongly with local authorities for immediate action, and our team is already on site, coordinating with authorities to restore the statue to its original dignity," it added.

Investigation underway

The Metropolitan Police and Camden Council have confirmed that investigations into the vandalism are underway.

Gandhi Jayanti, recognised by the United Nations (UN) as the International Day of Non-Violence, is observed annually at the site with floral tributes and renditions of Gandhi’s favourite bhajans.

The decades-old statue was reportedly defaced with disturbing anti-India graffiti, including the phrase "Gandhi-Modi Hindustani Terrorists." The four steps leading up to the plinth were also marked with the same inflammatory remarks.

Symbol of peace

The bronze statue, designed by sculptor Fredda Brilliant and commissioned by the India League, was unveiled in 1968 as a tribute to Gandhi’s time as a law student at nearby University College London. The inscription on its plinth reads: "Mahatma Gandhi, 1869-1948."

Over time, Tavistock Square has evolved into a symbol of peace, with memorials added around the statue — including a cherry tree for Hiroshima bombing victims, a field maple planted in 1986 to mark the UN’s International Year of Peace, and a granite memorial unveiled in 1995 honouring conscientious objectors.

These additions have earned the square the reputation of being London’s "peace park."