Tucked away in the quiet lanes of Kumara Park East in Bengaluru, Gandhi Bhavan was once a hub of ideas and activism. Here, Gandhians, freedom fighters, farmers, Khadi and Gramodyog enthusiasts, and literary minds gathered to debate, reflect, and act. The library, rich with history, drew scholars and students eager to explore Gandhian ideology and philosophy.

The 60-year-old institution now sees fewer visitors; its halls are quieter than before. However, whenever conversations on social justice or Gandhian thought stir the city, people return, filling its vast stone corridors with the hum of debate and discussions. The engraved figure of Mahatma Gandhi on its walls stands as a silent witness, waiting for those who still believe ideas can shape the world. And for those fleeting moments, the Bhavan feels alive again. An interesting aspect of this stone building is a spacious room on the second floor, which has become a beehive of activity in recent years. Here, a group of young individuals is busy with digital scanners and computers, meticulously scanning page after page of the extensive collection of volumes on Gandhi. Anyone visiting this large, airy space will be surprised to see these dedicated youth diligently digitising books using advanced scanners. The entire digitisation process is being closely supervised by Omshivaprakash H. L., a digital archivist, long-time Wikipedian, and open-access advocate. All-India Gandhi library? Omshivaprakash H. L. is the Managing Director of Servants of Knowledge, a non-profit organisation whose newfound slogan, “Scanning is the new Spinning,” reflects its commitment to digitising books. As part of the All India Gandhi Library Project, the organisation has undertaken the massive task of digitising the books available at the Gandhi Library at Gandhi Bhavan. In fact, “Scanning is the new Spinning” serves as the official slogan of Servants of Knowledge — a volunteer-driven initiative dedicated to digitising knowledge and making it accessible to the public. Also read: How Gandhi used the 4 modes of abhinaya to manage the freedom struggle The organisation believes in the philosophy that access to knowledge is a human right. “It is part of a cumulative effort to build a vast online resource known as the Public Library of India,” Omshivaprakash told The Federal. Servants of Knowledge began its activities in 2015 when American technologist Carl Malamud and Omshivaprakash, both independently working on digitising various Indian materials, decided to combine their efforts.

Volunteers of Servants of Knowledge scan and digitise volumes on Gandhi at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru

One of their early achievements was creating a backup copy of the Government of India’s digital library. This decision proved fortuitous when the government’s server crashed a couple of years later, rendering the collection inaccessible. However, the materials remained available to users through the access provided by Servants of Knowledge. “The organisation, which has relied primarily on volunteers over the years, was incorporated as a non-profit corporation in early 2024 under its official name: Anubhava Mantapa: Servants of Knowledge Association,” says Omshivaprakash.