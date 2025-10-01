Ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron seen with wife Megan, sparking rumours of reconciliation

The former CEO of Astronomer Andy Byron appears to have reconciled with his wife, Megan, months after being caught on camera with his Chief People Officer at a Coldplay concert on July 16.

Over the weekend, the couple was reportedly photographed leaving a USD 2.4 million mansion in Kennebunk, Maine, where Megan, 50, has been living since the scandal.

Andy Byron spotted with wife

Both were seen wearing their wedding rings as they strolled hand-in-hand towards a local beach, reportedly for a sunset picnic.

Captured by the Daily Mail, the outing is the first public sign that the pair may be moving past one of the year’s most viral controversies.

The next morning, they were also seen walking along the beach in sweaters, chatting casually, fuelling speculation that the two are working towards repairing their relationship.

'Kiss cam' scandal

The quiet sighting comes just over two months after Byron, 51, resigned from Astronomer, the AI-driven data company he co-founded, following the incident.

During Coldplay’s "Music of the Spheres" tour at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot appeared on a kiss cam, leaning towards each other before quickly pulling away when they realised they were on the jumbotron.

The clip went viral on social media, drawing further attention when the band's frontman Chris Martin joked from the stage, "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy."

Byron, Cabot resign

Within a day, Astronomer’s board launched an internal investigation, placing both Byron and Cabot on leave. Byron resigned the next day, while Cabot left her role less than a week later.

The scandal quickly spilled into their personal lives. Megan dropped Byron’s surname on social media and left the couple’s Northborough, Massachusetts home for the Kennebunk property, where she has largely stayed out of the public eye. She has not publicly commented on the controversy.

Meanwhile, Cabot, 52, filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew, in August.