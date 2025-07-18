After Astronomer Byron-Cabot cheatgate, a fake post on Coldplay 'no-camera' zone

A brief on-screen moment between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert has spiraled into one of the internet’s wildest viral episodes.

It culminated in a fake post falsely claiming the British rock band would introduce “camera-free audience sections for people and their sidepieces.”

Viral video

The now-infamous video, captured at Coldplay’s Foxborough, Massachusetts show, shows Byron with his arm around Cabot as the two appear at the venue’s big screen.

Startled by their sudden spotlight, they quickly pull apart, prompting frontman Chris Martin to joke, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” TikTok views have since crossed 34 million.

Fake post

Soon after the video began circulating, a fake post post pretending to be from Coldplay’s account also gained traction.

An X user claimed that the band announced a new “no-camera zone” for couples wishing to stay off the big screen.

It read: “Starting with our next show, we’re introducing camera-free audience sections for people and their sidepieces.”

Despite the virality, the post doesn't hold any truth. Coldplay has shared no such announcement on their verified X handle on July 17 or anytime before or after. The Federal verified this.

Who are Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Andy Byron became CEO of Astronomer in July 2023. He reportedly lives in Northborough, Massachusetts, with his wife, Megan Kerrigan, and their two children.

After the on-camera 'cheating' event, Megan removed her surname from her Facebook page, it was reported. A divorce is impending, said social media posts.

Born in Boston, Kristin Cabot holds a degree in Political Science from Gettysburg College. She joined Astronomer last November and described it as an exciting and transformative time for the company.

According to the company, “Astronomer empowers data teams to bring mission-critical software, analytics, and AI to life and is the company behind Astro, the industry-leading unified DataOps platform powered by Apache Airflow."