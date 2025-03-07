EU leaders back plan to increase defence spending amid looming Russian threat

European Union leaders have backed plans to spend more on defence amid uncertainty over United States President Donald Trump’s support for the continent’s security and the looming threat from Russia.

The leaders launched the Special European Union Council on Thursday (March 6) at the Royal Palace in Brussels as Europe is now scrambling to prepare to defend itself in a potential future conflict without the help of America.

Focus on defence spending

The EU leaders hailed the European Commission’s proposals this week to give fiscal flexibility for spending on defence and jointly borrowing up to 150 billion euros to lend to their governments, to buy priority military equipment. Leaders of the 27-nation bloc called their governments to examine these proposals urgently.

The EU leaders also pledged to stand by Ukraine amidst US President Donald Trump retracting the wartime backing for Ukraine.

Watch: Trump's roadmap: How Project 2025 document is reshaping global alliances

"Spend, spend, spend on defence and deterrence. That's the most important message,” said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, according to reports.

The call is a sharp departure from decades of Europe spending less on defence. French President Emmanuel Macron said the bloc will take ‘decisive steps forward’ to help the member states increase their military spending. He added that massive joint-funding will be provided to buy and produce some of the ‘most innovative munitions, tanks, weapons and equipment’ in Europe.

France's nuclear deterrent

Notably, Macron added that he would confer with the EU leaders regarding the possibility of using France’s nuclear deterrent to protect the continent from Russia’s threats.

“I want to believe the United States will stand by us. But we have to be ready if that is not the case,” he added.

The Brussels summit took place against the backdrop of growing uncertainty over the defence of EU nations, driven by a fear that Russia will be emboldened by its attacks on Ukraine and may eye an EU nation to attack next.

This fear is exacerbated as since Trump took office, he has upended the cornerstones of cooperation between the US and Europe that has been the bedrock of Western security since World War II.

Also read: UK, France, Ukraine collaborate on Russia-Ukraine ceasefire plan

EU backs up Ukraine

The chairman of the meeting and President of the European Council, Antonio Costa said, “We are here to defend Ukraine.” He warmly greeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy along with European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen at the summit.

This was in stark contrast with the earlier clash between Trump and Zelenskyy at the US White House.

Also read: Trump pauses US aid to Ukraine days after showdown with Zelenskyy

Ukraine's immediate needs not met

However, according to reports, Thursday's meeting is unlikely to address Ukraine's most pressing needs.

The meeting’s aim wasn’t to drum up arms and ammunition supplies that could fill the vacuum created by the US freezing aid to Ukraine. It is also unlikely that all EU nations will agree to unblock the estimated 183 billion euros frozen in Russian assets being held in a Belgian clearing house, according to reports.

Zelenskyy said at the summit, “I want to thank all our European leaders." Further, he added, “Strong support from the very beginning of the war. During all this period, and last week, you stayed with us.”

Ursula von der Leyen said, “This is a watershed moment for Europe and Ukraine as part of our European family. It's also a watershed moment for Ukraine," and stood alongside Zekenskyy and soon after both entered the summit venue together.

Also read: White House blowup threatens Europe's relevance on Ukraine issue

Fractured bloc

However, the decision to support Ukraine is a big challenge for the EU as it is currently fractured as much of the bloc’s actions require unanimous approval. In their statement, the 26 other EU nations’ leaders stressed that there can be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine, and vowed to continue providing it with aid.

It is important to note that this statement was agreed on, without Hungary’s nationalist leader, Viktor Orban, who is a Trump ally.

While the Brussels summit on Thursday is unlikely to produce immediate moves for spending on Ukraine or EU nations’ defenses, another EU summit has been scheduled for March 20-21, where the decisions taken now will take shape and become more clearer.