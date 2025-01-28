Elon Musk’s office not in White House, says Trump

Elon Musk, head of the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the Trump administration, will not have an office in the White House after all.

Musk’s office

Musk, one of President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters, was reportedly eyeing an office inside the Oval Office, West Wing of the White House.

But Trump has made it clear that a separate office has been set up for the Tesla chief and his team. And it is not a part of the Oval Office.

Trump’s statement

Trump was asked by the media if Musk has an office in the West Wing. The president replied: "No, no, not — it's not Elon's office.

"We have an office that's set up for purposes of — when I do an executive order, that the order is carried out, not that it sits around for three months.

“And we'll have about 20 people, maybe more, working out of that office," Trump said.

Musk and DOGE

According to media reports, Musk's senior leadership team will be based in the Eisenhower executive office building, which is in the White House grounds but a short walk away from the main complex.

Trump has announced the formation of DOGE to "dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies".

Trump and Musk claim $2 trillion could potentially be saved. However, most experts believe that is not realistic without deep cuts to crucial social services or benefits.