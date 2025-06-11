Musk regrets posts against President Trump, says they went 'too far'

In an apparent sign of reconciliation with his estranged ally, US President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday (June 11) expressed regret over some of his social media posts against Trump, stating that some of them had gone “too far.”

The development comes at a time when the ties between the two have become increasingly bitter, with Musk describing Trump’s signature legislation, touted as the “Big Beautiful Bill,” as a “disgusting abomination,” and the US President indicating that he has no desire to mend his ties with the tech billionaire.

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Bitter ties

In a sign of increasing bitterness between the two, Trump on Tuesday did not outright deny the prospect of Musk bringing drugs into the White House during his tenure as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency.” Asked about the issue by journalists the President only said that he was not sure about it, adding, “I don’t think so. I hope not.”

Trump, who has expressed his disappointment with Musk, has even threatened to cancel the government contracts with his company. Speaking to NBC News, the President not only said that he had no intention to improve his relationship with Musk but also accused him of being disrespectful to the office of the President.

‘No desire to mend ties’

"I think it's a very bad thing because he's very disrespectful. You could not disrespect the office,” said Trump.

The feud between the two estranged allies has become so bitter, that Musk even went to the extent of saying that Trump would have lost the election without him, a claim which was swiftly dismissed by the President.

Russian help?

Earlier, even former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Moscow was willing to mediate peace between them for a “reasonable fee”, by which he meant the shares of Musk-owned Starlink as a payment.

Earlier, Musk had apparently deleted some of his posts on X, claiming that the Department of Justice had not released the files into its investigation of Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sex-trafficking minors in 2019, because Trump’s name featured in them.