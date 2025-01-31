Elon Musk is sleeping in new DOGE office in Washington DC: Report

Billionaire Elon Musk, who once slept on the factory floor during his early days at Telsa, is now virtually living at the newly set up Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) headquarters in Washington DC.

Musk has told friends that he has been sleeping at the DOGE office in the Eisenhower Executive Office building, not far from the White House, as he asserts greater control over the federal government.

According to WIRED, the CEO of Telsa and X claimed that he had been invited to stay the night in the famed Lincoln Bedroom at the White House.

The Telsa years

But Musk reportedly chose to stay at the DOGE headquarters instead.

In the early days after he took over Telsa, Musk slept on the factory floor during busy periods, saying it allowed employees to see their leader's devotion to work.

"This is important because …. they knew I was there, and that made a huge difference," Musk said in a 2022 interview.

Lording over X

And, when he took over Twitter (now X), Musk told employees that only those willing to work long hours would survive under his leadership.

Those who didn’t agree with him were offered severance packages, and 80 per cent of staff left the company. Now, Musk is bringing the same work culture to DOGE.

He is carrying out Trump's wish to shrink the size of the federal government and eliminate unnecessary programmes.

Saving government money

DOGE has made significant cuts, reportedly saving taxpayers around $1 billion a day by halting unnecessary hiring and cutting spending on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Musk’s influence is also evident in the department's focus on reducing production costs.

As the cost of producing a penny now exceeds its actual value, there is a move to either halt or cut back on penny production entirely.