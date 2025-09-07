Trump may meet Xi in South Korea next month

US President Donald Trump is likely to meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in South Korea next month, CNN sai,d citing senior US officials.

The report, quoting three Trump administration officials, said the US president and his top advisers are “quietly preparing to travel to South Korea” in October. No final decision, however, has been taken in this regard.

Also read: 'We have lost India, Russia to deepest, darkest China,' says Donald Trump

The summit is scheduled to be held in South Korea’s Gyeongju city between late October and early November.

Xi, in a phone call to Trump last month, had invited him and the First Lady to visit China. While Trump reciprocated the invitation, no dates for a likely visit have been set yet.

What’s on agenda?

The CNN report says while Trump’s itinerary has not been finalised, it is also unclear whether he may add more stops to his trip.

Officials reportedly said the visit is part of the US president’s bid to garner more investments for the US.

Also read: Sullivan, Campbell warn US needs India ties to counter China

One of the White House officials that CNN spoke with said the visit to South Korea will likely focus on “economic collaboration,” and discussions around trade, defence, and civil nuclear cooperation.