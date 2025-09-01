Trump shuts down death rumours, says, 'Never felt better in my life'

US President Donald Trump loves to hit back at his baiters.

Days after social media went berserk over rumours that the mercurial Republican was no more, the ‘most powerful man on Earth’ decided to put an end to all the wild speculation, saying he has “never felt better” in his life.

The American leader has been hogging the limelight globally ever since taking charge of the White House this January, with his heavy tariff hikes on friendly and enemy nations alike and taking initiatives to settle regional conflicts, including the Ukraine war.

Responded to a post by conservative commentator DC Draino on Truth Social, Trump decided to squash all the rumours about his death, with a succinct comment: “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE”.

Also read: Trump aide Peter Navarro claims India's 'Brahmins profiteering' from Russian oil trade

Comical double standard

Draino, who blasted the US media’s “comical double standard” when it comes to judging presidents, said when Trump’s immediate predecessor Joe Biden disappeared from public visibility for several days, the media would praise him as “sharp” and “top of his game” while “he was wearing diapers and napping”.

He then eulogised Trump, saying the incumbent president puts in more public work hours than any president in American history, but the media freaks out if he is not seen for 24 hours.

Also read: 'TRUMP IS DEAD' trends on social media amid speculation over US President's health

“Comical double standard,” he said. Draino also acknowledged on X Trump responding to his Truth Social post.

President Trump responds to my post about the lying media & his incredible health on Truth



“NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE”



“Also, DC IS A CRIME FREE ZONE” pic.twitter.com/8mdQGHzRsl — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 31, 2025

In the same post, Trump also added that Washington DC has become a “crime-free zone”.

'TRUMP IS DEAD' trended wildly

Last week, “TRUMPISDEAD” started trending on X with millions of posts and memes flooding the platform.

This followed recent sightings of Trump having a bruised hand and swollen ankle, besides the 41-year-old US Vice President JD Vance’s words in a recent interview to USA Today that he was ready to stand up if there was a “terrible tragedy”.

Vance, who is the third youngest to become the US vice president, however, said his political boss was in good shape and would comfortably serve the remainder of his term.

Also read: Trump shelves India visit for Quad Summit amid strained ties with PM Modi: Report

Trump, who turned 79 in June, is the oldest American to become the president of the country, eclipsing Biden's record. His absence from public viewing for 24 hours and a zero schedule for a few more days added fuel to the rumours.

The White House downplayed the bruises seen on the president’s hand, saying he had chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition.

On Sunday (August 31), the president posted a picture of himself with former American football coach Jon Gruden at a golf course. He said it was “great playing golf with Jon Gruden”. However, many netizens were not convinced and said the picture was old.

The Simpsons

The speculation about Trump’s health was amplified by recent remarks made by The Simpsons creator Matt Groening. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, he said there was “no end in sight” for the show.

Also read: Trump’s tariffs on India under fire; American brand ‘in toilet’, says ex-US NSA

“No, there’s no end in sight. We’re going to keep going. We are going to go until somebody dies. When you-know-who dies, The Simpsons predicts that there will be dancing in the streets. Except President (J.D.) Vance will ban dancing,” he said, setting social media alight in no time.

The show is known for its 'accurate predictions on Trump', which added weight to the creator’s words. It has made precise forecasts on Trump-related storylines in the past, including a 2000 episode featuring his presidential victory and in 2015 predicting re-election.

Several videos were also circulating online claiming that the animated series predicted Trump’s death in August 2025.