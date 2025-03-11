Dog accidentally shoots owner in the leg in Memphis, US

A playful pitbull called Oreo jumped up onto his owners' bed at 4 am on Monday (March 10) morning in Memphis, Tennessee in the US, and accidentally set off their gun that was placed on the bed.

The dog did not face any charges, and the Memphis police classified the incident as an accidental injury report, according to media reports.

Gun safety was off

The owners, a couple, explained the situation to FOX13 News. The couple was asleep in their bed with the gun on it. The gun’s safety catch was off and when Oreo jumped onto the bed, a paw got stuck in the trigger.

The gun went off and the bullet grazed the owner’s thigh. Police reports said the owner would be okay.

'Lesson for the future'

His girlfriend told reporters that the gunshot was what woke her up, combined with Oreo jumping up onto the bed. She added that while they were freaking out initially, they considered this a good lesson on making sure their gun’s safety was on.

“Keep the safety on or use a trigger lock,” she said.

The couple took the incident in their stride and considered it something to laugh about in the future.



