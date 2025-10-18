Massive fire breaks out at Dhaka Airport, flights suspended

A massive fire broke out at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Saturday (October 18), leading to the suspension of flight operations. The fire broke out at the cargo section of the airport.

“As many as 36 fire engines have been pressed into service to douse the flames,” said Talha Bin Zasim, an officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Media Cell, as reported by The Daily Star.

Fire started in cargo section

The report further stated that the fire started in the cargo section of the airport near gate no 9 around 2.30 pm. An airport spokesperson said that all the aircraft that were at the airport when the fire broke out are safe.

"All our aircraft are confirmed safe. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops," said the spokesperson. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh Fire Service, Bangladesh Navy, and two fire units of the Bangladesh Air Force are working to extinguish the fire.

It further stated that two platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh have also been deployed for search and rescue operations.

Also Read: Bangladesh rocked again as clashes erupt over Yunus govt's July National Charter

At least eight flights diverted

According to local media reports, the fire has resulted in at least eight flights, scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, being diverted to Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram and Osmani International Airport in Sylhet.

These include four international flights, including two flights operated by US-Bangla Airlines and two by Biman Bangladesh.

The public relations officer at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattagram said that the airfield at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka will remain closed until 6:00 pm on Saturday.

According to the Bangladesh authorities, the diverted flights will return to Dhaka once the situation becomes normal.

Also Read: Showdown imminent between Bangladesh's Yunus regime and army

Stored chemicals challenge for firefighters

According to local media reports, chemicals stored in the cargo zone posed a major challenge for firefighters.

Eyewitnesses described the fire as a major one, with thick smoke covering a large part of the airport and surrounding areas.

This is the third major incident of fire in Bangladesh within a span of five days.

An eight-storey factory building at the Chittagong Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) was completely destroyed in a massive fire on Thursday. There were no casualties.

On Tuesday, 16 workers were killed and several others were injured in a fire that broke out at a four-storey garment factory and a chemical warehouse in Dhaka.

(With agency inputs)