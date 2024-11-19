COP29 | Remove IPR barrier on technology transfer, India tells rich nations

India on Monday (November 18) urged developed nations to eliminate intellectual property barriers to technology transfer and refrain from unfair trade practices that hinder climate action in developing countries.

The appeal came during a high-level ministerial roundtable on pre-2030 ambition at the UN climate talks in Baku.

India's environment secretary Leena Nandan said rich nations taking the lead in cutting emissions and achieving net-zero by 2030 is essential to build a stronger, sustainable future.

Affordable and adaptable technology needed: India

The official said that innovative technologies are critical for a low-carbon future but said they must be made accessible to developing countries.

“Developing countries need solutions like clean energy and carbon removal, but barriers like intellectual property rights make it hard for them to access these technologies,” Nandan said.

“COP29 should come up with practical solutions to make technology affordable, adaptable, and relevant for developing countries,” she added.

India asked developed countries to close the massive climate finance gap delaying climate action in developing countries.

"Trillions of dollars are needed for clean energy projects, disaster-resilient infrastructure, and climate adaptation. It should be ensured that deviation from least-cost development pathways committed by developing countries are fully met through public finance by developed countries.

"Not doing so puts additional cost on people in developing countries bearing a disproportionate burden of climate change without having caused the problem," Nandan said.

New climate finance package top priority of COP29

A new climate finance package to help developing nations reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change is the top priority of this year's UN climate talks.

With climate impacts worsening, developing countries need at least USD 1.3 trillion every year in financial support. They argue this should come from developed countries' government funding, not from the private sector, which is driven by profit and not accountable to the UN climate process.

India objects to European Union’s CBAM

India also raised strong objections to unilateral trade measures like the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which it said unfairly shifts the costs of climate action to poorer nations.

“These measures hurt international cooperation and add financial burdens to developing countries,” Nandan warned.

The CBAM is the EU's proposed tax on energy-intensive products like iron, steel, cement, fertilisers, and aluminum imported from countries such as India and China.

The bloc claims that this mechanism creates fair competition for domestic goods, which must meet stricter environmental standards, and helps reduce emissions from imports.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month termed CBAM "unilateral and arbitrary" and said such measures could potentially harm India's industries and disrupt the balance in international trade.

According to Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment, CBAM will impose an additional 25 per cent tax on carbon-intensive goods exported from India to the EU. This tax burden would represent 0.05 per cent of the country's GDP.

During a high-level ministerial dialogue on just transition, the secretary said that "just transition" is about fairness and climate justice.

“Developed countries must take responsibility for their historical emissions and support the development needs of poorer nations. Principles like equity and "common but differentiated responsibilities" (CBDRRC) must guide global action,” she said.

‘Developed nations should achieve net-zero emissions by 2030’

Pointing out the vast inequalities in energy use, Nandan said India's per capita energy consumption is only one-third of the global average and far less than in developed countries. Development remains the top priority for the Global South, where many people lack basic access to energy and infrastructure, she said.

“Developed nations should achieve net-zero emissions by 2030 to free up carbon space for developing countries and reduce transition costs for poorer nations. The “carbon debt” owed by rich nations for their overuse of resources is worth trillions and should be monetised,” the secretary said.

India also highlighted that global emissions could peak by 2030, as the 2024 NDC synthesis report projects that emissions will be 2.6 per cent lower in 2030 compared to 2019 levels.

“This is achievable if all countries work together. But for this to happen, developing nations need access to finance, technology, and capacity-building support,” it said.

Delhi air pollution takes centre stage at COP29

Delhi's hazardous air quality was a key focus at COP29, as experts warned about the health risks of air pollution and called for immediate global action.

Aarti Khosla, Director of Climate Trends, said that Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) had reached dangerous levels, with some areas recording particulate pollution above 1,000 microgram per cubic metre.

“Pollution comes from many sources like black carbon, ozone, burning fossil fuels, and farm fires. We need solutions that tackle all of these,” she said.

Khosla also explained that low wind speeds during the La Niña weather pattern are trapping pollutants in the air, making the situation worse.

“While we discuss major global issues, millions of people’s health is at risk. We must act fast,” she said.

Canada’s wildfires

Courtney Howard, Vice-Chair of the Global Climate and Health Alliance, shared her experience from Canada, where wildfires forced the evacuation of 70 per cent of her population in 2023.

“This was expensive, even for a rich country like ours. Poorer nations need financial help to deal with such disasters,” she said.

Howard also criticised the lack of funds for health care, despite massive subsidies given to large corporations.

“We are giving USD 1 trillion to corporations making huge profits, but we say there’s no money for health care. We must fund health to protect everyone,” she said.

Mongolia’s air pollution problem

Enkhun Byambadorj, Co-Founder of Breathe Mongolia, highlighted the serious air pollution problem in his country.

“Children in cities have 40 per cent lower lung capacity compared to those in rural areas. The air we breathe is a choice we make as a society, but it’s hurting our children’s future,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)