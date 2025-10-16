China warns US of ‘firm countermeasures’ over Russian oil trade sanctions

China on Thursday (October 16) warned the US against imposing unilateral sanctions over its oil imports from Russia, stating that any such move affecting Beijing's interests would be met with “firm countermeasures”.

The remarks were made during a media briefing by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian in response to a question regarding US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him of not buying oil from Russia, and it was now time for China to do the same. Earlier in the day, India categorically denied Trump’s claim.

China accuses US of bullying

Lin defended Beijing’s oil trade with Russia as legitimate and lawful, as he termed the US’ approach to the issue as amounting to unilateral bullying and economic coercion.

He further alleged that the US’ action severely undermines international trade rules and threatens the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains.

Also Read: Trump aide says US counting on India, Europe to counter China’s rare earth control

China slams US over Ukraine crisis

Lin said that China has always maintained an objective and fair stance on the Ukraine crisis, and its policy is open and above board for all to see.

“We firmly oppose the US’ action of directing the issue at China, and we strongly oppose imposing illegal unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction on China,” he added.

"If China's legitimate rights and interests are harmed, we will take firm countermeasures to safeguard our sovereignty, development, and security interests,” stated Lin.

Also Read: Want no tariff war but not afraid of one: China after Trump’s 100 pc threat

Defends curbs on rare earth export

As for US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's recent remark that Beijing's rare earth export curbs amounted to “China versus the world” and that the US will speak with its allies to prepare a “fulsome group response”, Lin said the measures are in line with international common practice.

They are aimed at better safeguarding world peace and regional stability and to fulfil non-proliferation and other international obligations, he said.

China, which virtually holds a monopoly over the rare earth materials, recently announced further export controls for mining and processing the minerals, alleging that unnamed foreign firms are using its supplies for military purposes.

Also Read: Trump claims Modi assured him India will stop buying Russian oil

Trump’s 100 per cent tariffs threat to China

Beijing’s move angered Trump, who threatened 100 per cent tariffs against Chinese goods.

"We’re going to be speaking with our European allies, with Australia, with Canada, with India and the Asian democracies," Bessent told CNBC on Wednesday.

"And we’re going to have a fulsome group response to this because bureaucrats in China cannot manage the supply chain or the manufacturing process for the rest of the world," he added.

China accounts for about 70 per cent of the world’s rare earth mining and nearly 90 per cent of processing, making it the main supplier of the precious metals used in automobile, electronics, renewable energy, and defence industries.

(With agency inputs)