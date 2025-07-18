China urges counter-terrorism cooperation after US designates TRF as Foreign Terrorist Organisation

Within hours after the US designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation, China on Friday (July 15) urged regional countries to boost counter terrorism cooperation to safeguard regional security.

In a guarded response to the Trump administration’s move, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters that China firmly opposes any kind of terrorism and strongly condemns the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

"China called on regional countries to enhance cooperation in anti-terrorism to safeguard regional security," Lin said as quoted by PTI.

What Marco Rubio said

The development comes hours after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the Department of State was adding the Resistance Front (TRF) as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead, Rubio also said that it was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks conducted by LeT.

“TRF has also claimed responsibility for several attacks against Indian security forces, including most recently in 2024,” added Rubio.

Trump’s view of Pahalgam attack

He also said that the actions of the Department of Justice demonstrate President Trump’s call for justice for the Pahalgam attack.

“These actions taken by the Department of State demonstrate the Trump Administration’s commitment to protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump’s call for justice for the Pahalgam attack,” stated Rubio.

“TRF and other associated aliases have been added to LeT’s designation as an FTO and SDGT pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224, respectively. The Department of State has also reviewed and maintained the FTO designation of LeT. Amendments to FTO designations go into effect upon publication in the Federal Register,” he added.

Jaishankar welcomes US move

Welcoming the move, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described it as a “strong affirmation” of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation. “Appreciate @SecRubio and @StateDept for designating TRF—a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) proxy—as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). It claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Zero tolerance for Terrorism. #OpSindoor,” added Jaishankar.

The MEA, in a statement, said that the designation of TRF is a timely and important step reflecting the deep cooperation between India and the United States on counter-terrorism.

“India remains committed to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that terrorist organisations and their proxies are held accountable,” added the MEA.

(With agency inputs)