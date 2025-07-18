EAM Jaishankar welcomes US designation of TRF as terror group

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (July 18) expressed appreciation of America’s move to designate The Resistance Front (TRF), the group behind the Pahalgam terror attack, as a terrorist organisation.

He said it is a “strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation”.

In a post on X, Jaishankar appreciated US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US State Department “for designating TRF – a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) proxy – as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT)”.

The minister said TRF had claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, and reaffirmed India’s policy of zero tolerance for terrorism.