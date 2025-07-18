EAM Jaishankar welcomes US designation of TRF as terror group
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar appreciated the US move to designate The Resistance Front (TRF), responsible for the Pahalgam attack, as a terrorist organisation
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (July 18) expressed appreciation of America’s move to designate The Resistance Front (TRF), the group behind the Pahalgam terror attack, as a terrorist organisation.
He said it is a “strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation”.
In a post on X, Jaishankar appreciated US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US State Department “for designating TRF – a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) proxy – as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT)”.
The minister said TRF had claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, and reaffirmed India’s policy of zero tolerance for terrorism.
The Resistance Front had claimed responsibility for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.
Earlier, the US State Department said it is adding TRF as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).
The US State Department also noted that the TRF claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack which killed 26 civilians.
"This was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks conducted by LeT," it said.
"TRF has also claimed responsibility for several attacks against Indian security forces, including most recently in 2024." The State Department said its actions demonstrates the Trump Administration's commitment to "protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump's call for justice for the Pahalgam attack".