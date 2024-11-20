'China happy with Dissanayake’s India visit, unhappy with Jaffna Univ'

The Chinese envoy to Sri Lanka has said his country was happy that Anura Dissanayake has chosen India as his first overseas destination as new president because this will ultimately help the Sri Lankan people.

But Qi Zhenhong expressed unhappiness over what he said was Jaffna University's visible lack of interest in promoting academic and educational ties with universities in China.

Dissanayake and India

Speaking in Jaffna on Tuesday, Qi said Sri Lanka had announced that Dissanayake, who became president in September and led the National People’s Power (NPP) to a huge win in parliamentary elections this month, would visit New Delhi in December.

“We are very glad,” he told the media. “Sri Lanka and India are close neighbours. The visit will surely strengthen relations and promote economic cooperation between them (benefitting the people).”

At the same time, Qi said China would be happy to welcome Dissanayake, a Marxist, “at his convenience. This will enhance our traditional friendship and bring benefits to both people.”

On Jaffna University

The ambassador mentioned that some Chinese scholars were now doing research in the Jaffna University and some Jaffna university students were also getting educated in China although the numbers were presently small.

Qi said it was “confusing” him that the Jaffna University “is not very cooperative in promoting academic relations with China when my colleagues contact the university.

“Maybe they are afraid of something,” he added, without elaborating.

China on NPP win

He said cultural and educational cooperation and exchanges were “a very important part of our relations”.

The Chinese envoy hailed the sweeping electoral victory of the NPP, in particular the support it got in the Tamil areas of the country including Jaffna in the north.

“This shows that people in the northern province people are making changes.”

China’s role in Sri Lanka war

The ambassador avoided a direct answer when he was asked about the role China played towards the end of the Tamil separatist war and on a likely political solution to the Tamil question.

“The Tamil community has made the correct decision in the recent election,” he said. “The NPP ranked first in Jaffna district, and this shows the Tamil community has embraced the new bigger picture.

“All the ethnic groups in the country are now working together, and this will contribute to a brighter future for the country,” he added.

Chinese aid to people

Qi spoke at some length about the Chinese government assistance to Sri Lanka both during the Covid pandemic as well as in later years in various fields.

Referring to “our brothers and sisters living in the north”, he referred to help from Beijing for water purification in all the five districts in the island nation’s north as well as 1,500 boxes of dry ration given out to the needy.

Huge Chinese debt

He said China had provided a computer to the Jaffna Library and was in the process of giving away fishing nets and housing units to people in the region.

Asked about the huge debt Sri Lanka owes to China, the ambassador said his country was the first to sign an agreement with Colombo on restricting the debt.

Almost 45 per cent of all debt that Sri Lanka owes to international creditors is owed to China.