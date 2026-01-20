What is Chagos Islands deal and why is Trump eyeing Diego Garcia in Indian Ocean?

US President Donald Trump slammed the British government on Tuesday (January 20) after the UK decided to hand the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. Notably, the Trump administration had previously supported the deal.

Trump said that relinquishing the remote Indian Ocean archipelago, home to a strategically important American naval and bomber base, was an "act of stupidity" that shows why he needs to take over Greenland.

“Shockingly, our 'brilliant' NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital US Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER,” he said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. “There is no doubt that China and Russia have noticed this act of total weakness.” “The UK giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Strategic deal

The United Kingdom and Mauritius signed a deal in May to give Mauritius sovereignty over the Chagos Islands after two centuries under British control, though the UK will lease back Diego Garcia, where the US base is located, for at least 99 years.

What is the Chagos Island deal?

The Chagos Islands have been under British control since 1814, when they were ceded by France. Britain split the islands away from Mauritius, a former British colony, in 1965, and evicted as many as 2,000 people from the islands so the US military could build the Diego Garcia base.

Since the 1980s, Mauritius has claimed sovereignty over the islands and pursued its case through international courts and tribunals. In 2019, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in a non-binding judgment that the process of decolonisation of Mauritius was not lawfully completed when it was granted independence in 1968 and that the UK was “under an obligation to bring to an end its administration of the archipelago as rapidly as possible”.

The deal then was that the islands would return to Mauritius once they were no longer needed for Britain’s defence.

In 2022, under Rishi Sunak’s administration, the UK and Mauritius had agreed to begin negotiations on the exercise of sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago.

The US government welcomed the agreement at the time, saying it “secures the long-term, stable, and effective operation of the joint US-UK military facility at Diego Garcia.” UK Cabinet Minister Darren Jones said Tuesday (January 20) that the agreement would “secure that military base for the next 100 years.”

Why is US concerned now?

The major island of Chago Island, Diego Garcia, is a key military base in the Indian Ocean for the US and UK. The US has launched several military operations from this strategic base, including attacks onthe Taliban in Afghanistan and sending humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Why return of Chagos Island is vital for India?

The Islands are crucial for India due to its central Indian Ocean location, aiding in maritime security and reinforcing ties with Mauritius. The diplomatic relations between India and Mauritius date back to 1730s. The partnership also provides strategic access near the US-UK Diego Garcia base and helps maintain regional stability.

India's support for Mauritius' sovereignty over Chagos will pave way for strategic engagement, gain access to satellite tracking stations and data sharing, and strengthen India's role in Indo-Pacific maritime governance.

(With agency inputs)