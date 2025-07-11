Canada's PM Carney responds to Trump's 35 pc tariff, fentanyl claim

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has responded cautiously to the imposition of a 35 per cent tariff by America and US President Trump’s “flow of fentanyl from Canada” claim by saying that “Canada has made vital progress to stop the scourge of fentanyl in North America”.

In a post on X, Carney said Canada is committed to continuing to work with the United States to save lives and protect communities in both the countries.

He said his government has steadfastly defended Canada’s workers and businesses, and that they would continue to do so as they work towards the revised deadline of August 1.

“We are building Canada strong. The federal government, provinces, and territories are making significant progress in building one Canadian economy. We are poised to build a series of major new projects in the national interest. We are strengthening our trading partnerships throughout the world,” the post said.