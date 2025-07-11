Canada's PM Carney responds to Trump's 35 pc tariff, fentanyl claim
Mark Carney stated Canada's progress against fentanyl as US President Trump imposed a 35 per cent tariff, citing drug flow and trade grievances
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has responded cautiously to the imposition of a 35 per cent tariff by America and US President Trump’s “flow of fentanyl from Canada” claim by saying that “Canada has made vital progress to stop the scourge of fentanyl in North America”.
In a post on X, Carney said Canada is committed to continuing to work with the United States to save lives and protect communities in both the countries.
He said his government has steadfastly defended Canada’s workers and businesses, and that they would continue to do so as they work towards the revised deadline of August 1.
“We are building Canada strong. The federal government, provinces, and territories are making significant progress in building one Canadian economy. We are poised to build a series of major new projects in the national interest. We are strengthening our trading partnerships throughout the world,” the post said.
Trump’s letter
In his letter to Carney, Trump said the new rate would go into effect on August 1, and the tariff would increase if Canada retaliated.
It was among about 20 similar letters that the US president has issued this week to various countries as part of his trade war.
The increase in the tariff from the current 25 per cent to 35 per cent for Canada is a blow to Carney, as he was making all efforts to strike a trade agreement with the US.
“If Canada works with me to stop the flow of Fentanyl, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter,” wrote Trump to Carney.
The two nations have been engaged in negotiations to agree upon a trade deal by July 21, but that might not be possible now given the latest developments.