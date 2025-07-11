Trump announces 35 pc tariff on Canada, blanket taxes on other trade allies

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (July 10) announced that his administration would impose 35 per cent tariff on imports from Canada from August 1 onward and slap a blanket tariff of 15 per cent or 20 per cent on America’s other trade allies.

The tariffs on Canada are part of what Trump calls a response to “Canada’s retaliation”, trade barriers and flow of fentanyl into the US.

The letter to Canada that Trump shared on his Truth Social handle read, “Starting August 1, 2025, we will charge Canada a tariff of 35 per cent on Canadian products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs.”

Also read: Can BRICS counter Trump's tantrums?

‘No retaliation,’ warns Trump

In his trademark style, Trump also cautioned Canada of more tariffs if it retaliated with reciprocal taxes.

“If for any reason you decide to raise your tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 35 per cent that we charge,” he said.

Over the past few days, the American president has dispatched letters announcing revised tariffs to heads of at least 22 countries, including Japan, South Korea, and Brazil. He also announced a 50 per cent tariff on copper imports, effective from August 1.

Also read: Trump slaps 50 pc tariff on Brazil over Bolsonaro trial

Blanket taxes on other trade partners

In an interview with NBC News on Thursday, he said other partners the US trades which who haven’t received letters on tariff hike are likely to face blanket tariffs.

“Not everybody has to get a letter. You know that. We’re just setting our tariffs,” he said in the interview.

Also read: Trump says BRICS members, including India, will have to pay 10 pc tariff

“We’re just going to say all of the remaining countries are going to pay, whether it’s 20 per cent or 15 per cent. We’ll work that out now,”