California | Family of 4 from Kerala found dead: Police suspect murder-suicide

The deaths of a family of four (parents and twin boys) in their home in San Mateo, California on Monday (February 12), initially suspected to be a gas leak, are now being treated by the police as a case of murder-suicide, as per emerging reports. With multiple reports surfacing and mystery deepening, it is not clearly known what exactly led to the tragic sequence of events.

The deceased, originally from Kollam, Kerala, are Anand Henry (42), Alice Priyanka (40), Noha and Naithan (4). Anand Henry is the son of Prof G Henry, a former principal of Fatima Mata National College in Kollam. Reports said Anand recently launched a company after quitting his job at Google while Alice was a software engineer. None from the family back home in Kerala spoke to media on the incident, with all the information being attributed to local police and media reports.

The police said they did not find any signs of forced entry into the house, and they broke a window to get inside after receiving a 911 call for a welfare check. The police found a 9-mm pistol at the site of the incident, as per local media reports.

Reports said the police believed the husband shot his wife in the bathtub and then shot himself. The twin sons were found dead in a bedroom but without any gunshot wounds. It is reported that they might have been poisoned.

The detectives were carrying out an investigation, collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses in an effort to piece together what had happened and the motive.

(With agency inputs)

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)