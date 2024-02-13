US: Family of 4 from Kerala’s Kollam found dead in California home

A couple, originally from Kollam in Kerala, and their twin sons were reportedly found dead in their home in San Mateo, California, on Monday (January 12) morning. Police reportedly discovered the four bodies while responding to a welfare check around 9.15 am.

As per multiple reports, the four died of a suspected gas leak, though details are yet to emerge. The deceased has been identified as the son of Prof G Henry, a former principal of Fatima Mata National College in Kollam, and his family.

Neighbours were shocked by the news, especially since they often saw the boys playing outside.

An investigation has been launched,