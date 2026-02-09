British PM Starmer refuses to quit amid Mandelson-Epstein appointment fallout

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday (February 9) ruled out resigning despite intensifying political pressure triggered by the controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to the United States, despite the knowledge of his involvement with Jeffery Epstein.

Addressing staff at 10 Downing Street, Starmer acknowledged that the episode had damaged public trust in politics, even as opposition leaders and a section of Labour MPs openly questioned his judgment and leadership.

Starmer addresses Downing Street

“The thing that makes me most angry is the undermining of the belief that politics can be a force for good and can change lives,” Starmer said, referring to renewed scrutiny of Mandelson’s links to the convicted sex offender.

Also Read: Who is Indian-American Deepak Chopra? Why is he in the Epstein files?

He reiterated that appointing Mandelson had been a mistake and said he had apologised to Epstein’s victims. “I regret the decision that I made to appoint Peter Mandelson. I have apologised to the victims, which is the right thing to do,” he said.

Fallout from Mandelson appointment

The crisis resurfaced after newly released US Justice Department documents revived attention on Mandelson’s past association with Epstein. The disclosures triggered a police investigation in the UK into possible misconduct in public office.

Mandelson, a senior Labour figure and former cabinet minister, was dismissed as US envoy last year. Documents linked to Epstein have alleged that Mandelson shared confidential government information with Epstein while serving as business secretary in the Gordon Brown government.

Starmer has accused Mandelson of misleading the government during the vetting process, a claim that has intensified since.

Exit of top aides

The controversy has already cost Starmer two senior aides. Morgan McSweeney, his chief of staff and the architect of Labour’s landslide election victory in July 2024, resigned over the weekend after taking responsibility for advising Starmer to appoint Mandelson.

“The decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong. He has damaged our party, our country and trust in politics itself,” McSweeney said in his resignation letter, adding, "When asked, I advised the Prime Minister to make that appointment and I take full responsibility for that advice."

As the man credited with running Starmer's leadership bid and winning the Labour Party its landslide general election in July 2024, McSweeney’s loss will hit Starmer hard as he is forced into a reset of his Downing Street ranks minus his closest aide.

"He turned our party around after one of its worst ever defeats and played a central role running our election campaign. It is largely thanks to his dedication, loyalty and leadership that we won a landslide majority and have the chance to change the country," said Starmer, in response to McSweeney’s resignation letter.

On top of that, Tim Allan, Downing Street’s director of communications, followed McSweeney's out on 9th February, saying he wanted to allow a “new No. 10 team to be built”.

Pressure builds within Labour

The loss of McSweeney, Starmer’s closest political aide, has forced a rapid reset within Downing Street as the prime minister prepares to face a tense meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party. Some Labour MPs are questioning whether Starmer exercised adequate judgment in approving Mandelson’s appointment.

Opposition parties have stepped up attacks, with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch among those calling for Starmer’s resignation, framing the episode as a failure of ethics and governance.

Wider institutional impact

Last week, Starmer issued a public apology to Epstein’s victims, saying that while Mandelson’s acquaintance with Epstein had been known, “none of us knew the depth and the darkness of that relationship”.

The scandal has also prompted a rare intervention from royal circles, with Kensington Palace issuing a statement on behalf of the Prince and Princess of Wales expressing concern for the victims of Epstein’s crimes.

Also Read: NYC Mayor Mamdani heckled as mother Mira Nair named in Epstein files: ‘You lied’

As investigations continue and political pressure mounts, the Mandelson-Epstein controversy has emerged as the most serious challenge to Starmer’s authority since taking office, testing his claim to ethical leadership just months after a decisive electoral victory.

(With agency inputs)