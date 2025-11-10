BBC bosses Tim Davie, Deborah Turness resign over Trump speech edit row

In a major upheaval at the British Broadcasting Corporation, both the BBC’s director general and head of news resigned on Sunday (November 9) amid controversy surrounding the editing of a speech by US President Donald Trump in a documentary.



The BBC said Director-General Tim Davie and news CEO Deborah Turness had both decided to leave the corporation.

Britain's publicly funded national broadcaster has been criticized for editing a speech Trump made on January 6, 2021, before protesters attacked the Capitol in Washington.

BBC leadership faces fallout

Critics said that the way the speech was edited for a BBC documentary last year was misleading and cut out a section where Trump said that he wanted supporters to demonstrate peacefully.

In a letter to staff, Davie said quitting the job after five years “is entirely my decision.” “Overall the BBC is delivering well, but there have been some mistakes made and as director-general I have to take ultimate responsibility,” Davie said. He said that he was “working through exact timings with the Board to allow for an orderly transition to a successor over the coming months.”

Turness said that the controversy about the Trump documentary “has reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC — an institution that I love. As the CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs, the buck stops with me.”

“In public life leaders need to be fully accountable, and that is why I am stepping down,” she said in a note to staff. “While mistakes have been made, I want to be absolutely clear recent allegations that BBC News is institutionally biased are wrong.”

Broadcaster battles bias concerns

Pressure on the broadcaster's top executives has been growing since the Daily Telegraph newspaper published parts of a dossier complied by Michael Prescott, who had been hired to advise the BBC on standards and guidelines.

As well as the Trump edit, it criticised the BBC's coverage of transgender issues and raised concerns of anti-Israel bias in the BBC's Arabic service.

The 103-year-old BBC faces greater scrutiny than other broadcasters — and criticism from its commercial rivals — because of its status as a national institution funded through an annual licence fee of 174.50 pounds (USD 230) paid by all households with a television.



The BBC airs vast reams of entertainment and sports programming across multiple television and radio stations and online platforms — but it's the BBC's news output that is most often under scrutiny.

The broadcaster is bound by the terms of its charter to be impartial in its output, and critics are quick to point out when they think it has failed. It's frequently a political football, with conservatives seeing a leftist slant in its news output and some liberals accusing it of having a conservative bias.

Israel-Gaza coverage under fire

It has also been criticised from all angles over its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. In February, the BBC removed a documentary about Gaza from its streaming service after it emerged that the child narrator was the son of an official in the Hamas-led government.



Kemi Badenoch, Leader of the Opposition, Conservative Party, said the BBC was full of “institutional bias,” and “the new leadership must now deliver genuine reform of the culture of the BBC, top to bottom.” Lisa Nandy, the minister in charge of media in Britain's center-left Labour government, thanked Davie for his work and said that the government would help the BBC secure “its role at the heart of national life for decades to come.

“Now more than ever, the need for trusted news and high quality programming is essential to our democratic and cultural life, and our place in the world,” Nandy said.

(With agency inputs)