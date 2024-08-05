LIVE | Hasina resigns as Bangladesh PM, flees nation, probably to India
Army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman addresses nation, seeks cooperation to rebuild faltering economy, says army will certainly be part of subsequent government formation
Sheikh Hasina has resigned as Bangladesh Prime Minister and an interim government is taking over, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced in Dhaka on Monday.
"I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," he said in a televised address amid reports that Hasina has left the country. There were unconfirmed reports that she was headed to a city in India.
Other reports said she may later leave India for London.
Protests spiral
The Army chief said he had met political leaders and told them the Army would take over responsibility for law and order.
As protests spiralled across the country, he said he had asked both Army and police not to fire any shots.
More than 100 people have been killed in the protests against the Hasina government over the last two days. The country has been witnessing fierce demonstrations over the controversial quota system that reserves 30 per cent of jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war.
Zaman also urged restraint and asked protesters to end the violence.
Live Updates
- 5 Aug 2024 10:53 AM GMT
Flight headed for DelhiIndian security agencies are monitoring a C-130 aircraft with call sign AJAX1431 some 10 km from the Indian border with Bangladesh and it is heading towards Delhi. It is believed that Sheikh Hasina and some members of her entourage are on this plane, news agency ANI reported citing sources.The C-130 aircraft is expected to reach around 5 pm-5.15 pm at a runway in Delhi. The Bangladesh Air Force plane has crossed Patna and reached near UP-Bihar border. The top security brass is monitoring the situation very closely. All radars are active and keeping a close watch on it, ANI reported.
- 5 Aug 2024 10:25 AM GMT
Bangladesh Home Minister's house vandalised
Protesters attacked and vandalised the residence of Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Bangladesh Home Minister, in Dhanmondi, Dhaka. Media reports said thousands of demonstrators breached the gate and entered the house.
Smoke was seen emanating from the property, it was reported.
- 5 Aug 2024 10:24 AM GMT
Awami League's office set on fire
Media reports said the office of Awami League president Sheikh Hasina, located at 3/A in Dhanmondi, was set on fire by protesters. Hasina has already fled from Dhaka.
- 5 Aug 2024 10:13 AM GMT
Sheikh Hasina's flight over Indian airspace now
Sheikh Hasina's flight is over Indian airspace now. But the destination is yet to be confirmed.
- 5 Aug 2024 10:01 AM GMT
Army-monitored interim government to be formed soon
The Bangladesh armed forces aid an army-monitored interim government will be formed soon.
- 5 Aug 2024 9:58 AM GMT
BSF issues red alert
India's Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a red alert along the Bangladesh-India border.
- 5 Aug 2024 9:58 AM GMT
Protestors storm palace
In a repeat of what happened in Colombo last year, protesters were seen looting Sheikh Hasina's official residence in Dhaka.
Thousands of Bangladeshi protesters stormed her palace, with a source telling AFP she had fled mass demonstrations demanding she quit.
Bangladesh's Channel 24 broadcast images of crowds running into the premier's official residence in the capital, waving to the camera as they celebrated.
- 5 Aug 2024 9:57 AM GMT
Hasina has resigned, confirms army chief
Army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman addressed the nation via television. He confirms that Hasina has resigned.
"The economy is in trouble, so please help me restore land and order," he said.
An interim government will be formed shortly, he said. The Army will help form the next government, he added.
- 5 Aug 2024 9:45 AM GMT
Army Chief's address delayed
Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman was to address the nation, but his speech has already been delayed