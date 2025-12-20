Seven arrested in Bangladesh lynching of Hindu man, says Yunus

Seven persons have been arrested in relation to the case of a Hindu man being lynched in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh over alleged offensive remarks against Prophet Muhammad, the head of the interim government in Bangladesh, Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus said on Saturday (December 20).

The Chief Advisor to the interim government further stated that the arrests were made by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) after conducting multiple operations at various locations.

ময়মনসিংহ হিন্দু যুবককে পিটিয়ে হত্যার ঘটনায় গ্রেফতার ৭ময়মনসিংহ, ২০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫: ময়মনসিংহের ভালুকায় সনাতন ধর্মাবলম্বী যুবক দিপু চন্দ্র দাসকে (২৭) পিটিয়ে হত্যার ঘটনায় সাত ব্যক্তিকে সন্দেহভাজন হিসেবে গ্রেফতার করেছে র‍্যাপিড অ‍্যাকশন ব্যাটালিয়ন (র‍্যাব)গ্রেফতারকৃতরা… — Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh (@ChiefAdviserGoB) December 20, 2025

“In the incident of beating to death Sanatan Dharma adherent youth Dipu Chandra Das (27) in Valuka, Mymensingh, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven individuals as suspects,” stated Yunus.

“The arrested individuals are— 1. Md. Limon Sarkar (19) 2. Md. Tarek Hossain (19) 3. Md. Manik Mia (20) 4. Ershad Ali (39) 5. Nijum Uddin (20) 6. Alomgir Hossain (38) 7. Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46). RAB-14 conducted operations at various locations and arrested the aforementioned suspects,” he added.

Reason behind the lynching

A Hindu man was killed in a mob attack in Bangladesh following allegations that he had made derogatory comments about Islam. The incident occurred amid escalating anti-India protests in the country. According to local media accounts, the incident took place on the night of Thursday, (December 18), in Bhaluka Upazila of the Mymensingh district.

The victim, identified as Dipu Chandra Das, aged around 30, was allegedly lynched by a group of people and later set on fire after his death. Reports indicate that the violence unfolded after accusations surfaced that Dipu had made offensive remarks concerning Islam and Prophet Muhammad during an event at the factory where he was employed.

Unrest after student leader’s death

The incident comes at a sensitive time for Bangladesh, which has been witnessing unrest following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent figure associated with the July uprising that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government and her subsequent departure to India. Protests linked to Hadi’s death have intensified tensions across several parts of the country.

The interim government had earlier condemned the lynching and appealed for calm. Authorities urged citizens to exercise restraint and reject violence, incitement, and hatred during what they described as a critical period for the nation.

The backdrop

According to local media reports, the allegations against Dipu spread quickly within the Pioneer Knit Composite Factory located in the Square Masterbari area and nearby localities. As tensions escalated, a crowd reportedly gathered and assaulted him, resulting in his death.

Local media further reported that the violence continued even after Dipu died. His body was allegedly dragged to the Square Masterbari bus stand, tied to a tree, and set on fire while slogans were raised. The body was later moved to the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, where it was reportedly set ablaze again, leading to heightened tension in the area and a temporary halt in traffic along the busy route.