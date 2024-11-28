Bangladesh: HC refuses to ban ISKCON after govt updates it about steps taken

The Dhaka High Court has refused to pass a suo-motu order on banning the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh after being informed that the government had taken necessary measures on the organisation’s activities, The Daily Star has reported.

Bangladesh Supreme Court lawyer Md Monir Uddin had placed some newspaper reports about ISKCON before the HC Bench on Wednesday (November 27) and prayed for a suo-motu (voluntary) order to the government to ban the organisation and impose Section 144 in Chattogram, Rangpur, and Dinajpur.

The court had asked the attorney general to inform the steps taken by the government regarding ISKCON’s recent activities.

Three cases filed

When the proceedings started on Thursday, the attorney general’s office placed the information before the HC Bench of Justices Farah Mahbub and Debasish Roy Chowdhury.

The Bench said the government must remain cautious about protecting the law-and-order situation and lives and property of the people of Bangladesh, The Daily Star added.

They made the remark after Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque and Deputy Attorney General Md Asad Uddin informed the HC Bench that three separate cases have been filed in connection with the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif and ISKCON’s activities, and 33 accused have been arrested in these cases.

(With agency inputs)