ISKCON asks Bangladesh government to protect Hindus

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has condemned the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and urged authorities to promote "peaceful coexistence" for Hindus in the country.

The ISKCON, a world-wide Hindu group which was founded in 1966 in New York, also denounced the arrest of the prominent community leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

The November 25 arrest, as Chinmoy Brahmachari was at the Dhaka airport on his way to Chattogram, has further fuelled unrest among Hindus in Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority country.

ISKCON appeals for peace

Das, the spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was denied bail and sent to jail on Tuesday by a Chattogram court in a sedition case.

Also Read: Amid Hindu protests, plea in Bangladesh court seeks ban on ISKCON

ISKCON Bangladesh general secretary Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari said: "We express our serious concern and strongly denounce the recent arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das... We also condemn the subsequent violence and attacks against Sanatanis in various regions of Bangladesh.

"We urge the government authorities to promote peaceful coexistence for the Sanatani community," he said.

ISKCON defends Das

Describing Bangladesh is "our birthplace and ancestral home", the statement urged the interim government "to ensure justice for all and to allow every citizen to practice their religion freely in accordance with their beliefs and conscience".

The statement said Das had been a vocal advocate for the protection of minority groups in Bangladesh, and it is vital to uphold his right to free speech.

Das was also a member of the ISKCON, which recently expelled him on charges of organizational indiscipline.

Also Read: Bangladesh: 30 held over killing of lawyer in clash between police, followers of jailed Hindu leader

Punish the guilty, says ISKCON

ISKCON asked the government to identify and hold accountable those responsible for the attacks on the Hindu community and enforce effective measures to maintain peace and harmony.

"We encourage everyone to practice religious tolerance and avoid any provocative actions," the statement said.

Hindus constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population in Bangladesh. They have faced some 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August.