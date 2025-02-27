Ex-army officers’ party-launch plan heightens political uncertainty in Bangladesh

A group of former Bangladesh Army officers’ desire to launch their own political party has sparked off speculation in Dhaka’s political circles whether the army is now trying to enter politics through the backdoor.

The army chief has vowed not to get involved in politics and limit his activities to support the Mohammed Yunus led interim government.

Scepticism

In Bangladesh’s history, the army has intervened to pick up the reins of power on several occasions. Therefore, his assurance is being taken with scepticism.

Much of the media attention is now focused on the imminent launch of a political party by the students who led last year’s protests to overthrow Sheikh Hasina from power.

But the soon-to-be-launched political party of the retired army officers has also managed to create a stir in the country.

Also Read: Bangladesh: 1 killed, several injured in clash between locals, security forces at airbase

“We have decided to come together when the country is going through a crisis,” Shamim Kamal, a retired brigadier general, who is acting as chief coordinator, said.

'Pressure group'

“We know, we may not be able to dislodge established parties. But with 30 to 40 seats, we can act as a pressure group to keep things on track,” Kamal added.

The development comes at a time when the Yunus regime is struggling with the economy and bringing stability to the country.

Law and order were on the verge of collapse, raising anxiety in the public about safety in Dhaka and other cities.

“We are going through a chaotic situation, and criminals are taking advantage of it,” army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman acknowledged.

Also Read: With Dhaka turning to China, Teesta set to further strain Indo-Bangla ties

Army can provide stability

He warned Bangladesh will fall apart if the armed forces and the security agencies in the country are undermined.

His remarks reinforced the belief that as the only disciplined force, the army can provide stability.

Kamal and his group said the retired military officers can play a constructive role at a time like this.

Several former generals, majors and other mid-level officers are backing the move. So are former parliamentarians, independent lawmakers, students, entrepreneurs, technocrats, businessmen and retired civil servants, if the retired brigadier’s claim is to be believed.

A committee to coordinate with other like-minded officers and politicians has been formed where Maj-General (retd) Ibne Fazal Saikhuzzaman, Major (retd) Dilwar Hossain Khan and former Jatiya Party leader Nurul Kader Khan and others are said to be members.

The party will be formally launched in March.

Also Read: Hasina vows to return to Bangladesh, calls Yunus a ‘mobster’

Army’s role in Bangladesh

Since Hasina’s ouster on August 5, the army has decided to support Yunus.

General Waker has ruled out the army’s involvement in politics while they are still in service.

“A political party should be replaced by a political party, not the military,” he said.

But his assurance does not stop officials in the army from lending support to the proposed political outfit of their brethren while they are in service.

Chequered history

The army in Bangladesh has a chequered history.

It has been involved in the assassinations of two presidents—Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Ziaur Rahman—and periodically involved in factional fights.

Also Read: Over 1,300 held in Bangladesh under nationwide Operation Devil Hunt

Army’s political legacy and shifting stance

Besides, both Zia and Mohammed HM Ershad were army officers who joined politics and launched their respective parties—the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Jatiya Party—to appeal to a wider constituency beyond the army.

The army has also formed interim governments or supported them from outside.

'Only institution that is respected'

“The army is the only institution that is respected throughout Bangladesh,” said Major (retd) Del H Khan.

Gen Waker is seen as a conservative who believes the army’s image gets tarnished every time it enters politics.

Others said he was not confident in stepping up his game to enter politics, as he was busy striking a balance between rival groups within the armed forces.

“We want those who have a clean image,” said Kamal.

Also Read: Bangladesh set to flag Phensedyl smuggling in DG-level talks with India

Filling the political void

His father was a popular MP who won seven times, both when he contested as a BNP and later also as a Jatiya Party candidate from the country’s Rangpur region in the north. The brigadier wants to cash in on his father’s popularity.

“A future government should work for Bangladesh, not other countries or interest groups,” Kamal said.

The first meeting of the proposed party in Dhaka where the concept note was circulated was attended by several retired top brass of the army, think-tank members, former civilian servants and the business community.

'Hasina's ouster left a gap'

Major Khan said, “Hasina’s departure left a huge gap in the country’s political theatre which many political parties are trying to fill.”

“Whether they have the ability to do so remains a big question,” he added.

Khan argued that despite getting rid of Hasina, the students’ popularity does not go beyond Dhaka. They lack a footprint in other parts of the country.

Also Read: India’s remarks on Mujib’s house razing ‘unwarranted’, says Bangladesh

They have been unable to draw the mid-level professionals, who can help with their expertise. “We are tapping on these sections, “Khan added.

Navigating anti-Hasina sentiments

However, strong anti-Hasina sentiments are apparent in the group’s appeal. “We want anyone who will be able to contribute meaningfully. But not anyone with links to the Awami League,” said Khan.

Nearly 460 military officers were dismissed from service during Hasina’s tenure on charges of corruption and ‘moral turpitude.’

But the retired officers said that many were victimised and left the service because of discrimination.

“As former army officers, we know which are the genuine cases,” said Kamal.

The fact that many of these retired military officials have been exposed to the world and global politics during their role as UN peacekeepers in different parts of the world, is also an advantage, said Major Khan.

Also Read: Bangladesh | 40 held after violence, vandalism at Awami League leader's house

Uncertain commitments and geopolitical undercurrents

According to observers, many retired officials are still hedging and not willing to commit themselves, though they are keeping a close watch on the developments.

Responding to questions whether this is the King’s party in the making, Kamal said, “If we do that, we’ll lose credibility. But then you will have to wait and see.”

Sceptics point out that retired army officers traditionally launch political parties before elections in the country. “Some get co-opted in ruling parties while others fade into oblivion.”

However, in the backdrop of the recent visit by senior Bangladesh Army officials to Rawalpindi and a pending trip of Yunus to China, Indian policy planners' interest would be piqued to see how these developments pan out in Dhaka.