Earthquake: Probe ordered into Bangkok skyscraper collapse after Chinese link emerges

As Bangkok is coming to terms with the aftermath of the earthquake in Myanmar, the majority of deaths seem to have been recorded from the site of the destruction of an unfinished 33-storey skyscraper.

No other high-rise buildings under construction has suffered a similar fate.

The unfinished building crumbled in seconds, sending a cloud of dust and debris into the air and trapping dozens under the rubble.

Even today, rescuers have detected signs of life beneath the rubble, prompting ongoing rescue efforts. They are having to dig through massive debris containing shattered concrete piles and twisted metal.

A police team with their rescue dogs continue to search for survivors.

Construction comes under scrutiny

However, experts and officials are questioning the structural integrity of the collapsed building, which belonged to Thailand's State Audit Office (SAO) and had been under construction for three years at a reported cost of over two billion baht (45 million pounds).

Thailand's deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered an urgent probe into the matter and asked the expert panel to come up with the results in seven days.

Four Chinese officials arrested

What’s led to more scrutiny into the matter is that four Chinese nationals were caught trying to illegally remove 32 files of documents from the rear of the collapsed SAO building.

After the powerful quake, the Bangkok Governor had declared the area as a disaster zone and no one was allowed to enter without authorization. However, the police found some individuals removing documents from the site the next day after the disaster.

The four Chinese individuals told the police that they were subcontractors working for a contractor under Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited and were there to retrieve documents required for an insurance claim.

According to reports, the SAO building was a joint venture between Italian-Thai Development Plc (ITD) and China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Ltd. The latter is a subsidiary of China Railway Number 10 Engineering Group Company, which holds a 49 per cent stake - the maximum foreign ownership allowed under Thai law.

The Chinese company has been operating as a contractor for large infrastructure projects, including office buildings, railways, and public roads.

After completing the questioning, the police had released the suspects. But, later on Sunday, authorities filed a complaint against five Chinese nationals for violating the public announcement by entering the building site and removing blueprints and other documents from the collapsed SAO building.

Therefore, legal action will be taken against the four individuals. The fifth individual, their employer, is under investigation, and further actions will follow.