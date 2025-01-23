In pics | Coldplay's Chris Martin attends Sachin Tendulkar's bash
The theme of the evening, ‘Shine Brighter Together’, shed light on the Foundation’s core idea of impacting lives, especially children, through sports, health and education
Marking half a decade of serving the less-privileged and the needy in ways that enable them to believe and take the lead, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) held a close-knit celebration in Mumbai on Wednesday (January 22).
Tributes and acknowledgments from friends, family, well-wishers, and non-profit partners paved the event as STF reaffirmed its commitment to ensure better living with primary focus areas of health, education, and sports for children. The theme of the evening, ‘Shine Brighter Together’, shed light on the Foundation’s core idea of impacting lives, especially children, through sports, health and education.
