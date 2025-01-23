In pics | Coldplay's Chris Martin attends Sachin Tendulkar's bash

Marking half a decade of serving the less-privileged and the needy in ways that enable them to believe and take the lead, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) held a close-knit celebration in Mumbai on Wednesday (January 22).

Tributes and acknowledgments from friends, family, well-wishers, and non-profit partners paved the event as STF reaffirmed its commitment to ensure better living with primary focus areas of health, education, and sports for children. The theme of the evening, ‘Shine Brighter Together’, shed light on the Foundation’s core idea of impacting lives, especially children, through sports, health and education.





Sachin Tendulkar with BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar (left).





Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali, daughter Sara and British band Coldplay singer Chris Martin. | PTI





BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla (right) with MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and his wife Sharmila Thackeray. | PTI





Sachin Tendulkar with singer Shankar Mahadevan. | PTI



















