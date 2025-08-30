PM Modi gifts vintage precious stone bowl with chopsticks to Japanese PM

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted ramen bowls made of precious stone with silver chopsticks to his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba.

During his visit to the country, Modi presented Ishiba's wife with a pashmina shawl in a papier mache box.

Officials said the vintage precious stone bowls set with silver chopsticks are a blend of Indian artistry and Japanese culinary tradition.

Featuring a large brown moonstone bowl with four smaller ones and silver chopsticks, it draws inspiration from Japan's donburi and soba rituals, they said.

The moonstone, sourced from Andhra Pradesh, glows with adularescence and symbolises love, balance, and protection, while the base of the main bowl is makrana marble inlaid with semi-precious stones in the traditional parchin kari style of Rajasthan.

Pashmina shawl, made from the fine wool of the Changthangi goat in Ladakh, is valued worldwide for being light, soft, and warm, they noted.

Handwoven by Kashmiri artisans, it carries a centuries-old tradition once cherished by royalty. The shawl has an ivory base with delicate floral and paisley patterns in rust, pink, and red, showing classic Kashmiri design and craftsmanship.

It comes in a hand-painted papier mache box decorated with floral and bird motifs, adding to its beauty and cultural value. Together, the shawl and box represent Kashmir's artistry, heritage, and timeless elegance, officials said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)