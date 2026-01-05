Andhra techie, wife killed in US road accident; children survive

A couple from Palakollu in Andhra Pradesh have lost their lives in a road accident in the United States, just 10 days after they returned from a visit to him, leaving their families deeply bereaved.

Forty-five-year-old Kotikalapudi Krishna Kishore, a software engineer by profession who lived in the US for over a decade, and his wife Asha, 40, were travelling in their car with their two children early on Sunday (January 4) when another vehicle, under the control of an allegedly drunk driver, rammed them coming from the opposite direction. The tragedy took place in Washington.

The couple, who hailed from Palakollu in Andhra Pradesh, died on the spot while their children, a son and daughter, received serious injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital by emergency responders.

The bodies of the deceased couple were reportedly kept at Maryland University Hospital.

It was only 10 days ago that Krishna Kishore and his family were in Palakollu to spend the year-end holidays with their friends and relatives. A close family friend in Palakollu said the ill-fated family had a happy time at home, and to hear such news was beyond devastating.

They also celebrated the New Year together during a layover in Dubai while returning to the US.

The sudden turn of events left their victims’ near ones back home shell-shocked. Meanwhile, the Telugu community in Washington and the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) were making efforts to stand by the survivors and coordinate with the family members for the repatriation of the couple’s mortal remains.

The family in India was worried over the state of the two injured children and was awaiting medical updates from the American authorities.

Telugu woman in 20s found dead

In another heart-wrenching incident that would make the Telugu community living in the US deeply worried about their members’ safety abroad, the body of Nikitha Godishala, a 27-year-old woman from Hyderabad, was discovered in Maryland with brutal stab injuries.

She had reportedly gone missing for a few days before the corpse was found. Investigators identified her friend and former partner as a prime suspect.