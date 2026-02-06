89 Indians feature on US Homeland Security's 'Worst of the Worst' criminal aliens list

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently unveiled a new website titled “Worst of the Worst,” which lists alleged criminal illegal immigrants (referred to as 'aliens' by the US government) who have been arrested for serious crimes across the United States.

As of now, 89 Indian nationals feature on this site.

The website’s home page reads, “The US Department of Homeland Security is showcasing the worst of the worst criminal aliens arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, the dedicated personnel of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump’s promise to carry out mass deportations—starting with the most dangerous criminals, including the illegal aliens you see here.”

Below it are search boxes marked “Search Terms”, “Country of Origin”, and “State”. A user can search by just putting the country of origin for the individual's details to pop up.

Indians among criminal list

At present, the site features 89 Indian nationals, with details such as their names, photographs, the states they belong to in the US, and the alleged crimes for which they were arrested.

The reported offenses range from sexual assault, drug trafficking, larceny, DUI, and hit-and-run incidents, to smuggling, fraud, robbery, assault, kidnapping, money laundering, drug possession, and domestic violence.

DHS claims that it aims to offer greater transparency to the public, allowing Americans to gain insight into the criminal illegal aliens being deported from the US.

In a press statement, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, who oversees the Department of Homeland Security’s public outreach said that President Trump and Secretary Noem understand that when it comes to illegal alien crime, every state is a border state.

“That’s why DHS is making it easier for users to search by state on the new 'Worst of the Worst' website, offering the American people greater transparency to see for themselves the criminal illegal aliens that we are arresting, what crimes they committed, and what communities we removed them from. This is all about transparency and showing resultshow the criminals law enforcement is removing from their communities," she said.

McLaughlin, as well as the Trump administration, has accused the media of "whitewashing" facts about the arrests of illegal immigrants with violent criminal histories and portraying them as victims of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation campaign.

"As the media whitewashes the facts, day in and day out, our brave men and women of ICE risk their lives for the American people," McLaughlin said. "Americans don’t have to rely on the press for this information — with this transparent tool, they can see for themselves what public safety threats were lurking in their neighborhoods and communities."

However, it is still unclear whether the list of alleged criminals have been legally convicted yet.