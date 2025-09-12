Nepal: 51 people, including Indian, died in anti-government protests, says police

The death toll from the Gen Z-led protests that swept across Nepal earlier this week has risen to at least 51, including one Indian national. This is the official figure given by the police on Friday (September 12).

Nepal was in flames when thousands of young people hit the streets of Nepal to protest against widespread corruption and a ban on social media sites.

The casualties

Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Thapa, who is co-spokesperson for Nepal police, said the casualties include one Indian national, three policemen and other Nepali citizens, The Kathmandu Post reported.

At least 36 bodies are at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj, where post-mortems began on Friday, it said.

Police said 17 bodies were recovered from different parts of the country on Thursday and Friday.

At least 19, mostly students, were killed when police opened fire at the Parliament building in Kathmandu when the protests under the banner of Gen Z launched their agitation on Monday.

Violence and mayhem

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation over the deaths during Monday’s protest. The ban on social media was lifted Monday night.

The violence continued even after Oli's resignation, with protesters setting fire to the Parliament, the President's Office, the PM's residence, government buildings, political parties' offices and homes of senior leaders.

Meanwhile, many of the bodies were cremated at Aryaghat of Pashupatinath Temple near the bank of Bagmatai river on Friday afternoon.

Nearly 1,700 people sustained injuries during the protests. Of them, around 1,000 have returned home after recovery, police said.

Nepal's police force is gradually resuming operations in the Kathmandu Valley, with police stations and posts that were vandalised or set ablaze slowly coming back into operation, officials said.

