Nepal’s youth uprising, one of the biggest and shocking protests in its history, seems to have subsided.

At first glance, the violence that left 34 people dead and the nation shocked appears to be a sudden burst of anger from Gen-Z — disillusioned youth despairing over their jobs and future while the "nepo kids" live a life of comfort. But, a deeper look suggests it may not be all that sudden.

Here is a detailed look at the events that preceded the protests, the factors that fuelled the anger of the youth, and what Nepal might be looking at in the years ahead.

Turbulent political history

We start from around two decades ago.

In 2005 (corresponding to the year 2062 in the Nepali calendar Bikram Sambat, or BS), Nepal’s King Gyanendra seized absolute power, sparking nationwide unrest amid an ongoing Maoist insurgency. Mass protests in 2006 (Jana Andolan II) forced him to restore parliament, leading to a peace deal with the Maoists and paving the way for Nepal’s transition from monarchy to republic.

The citizens of Nepal had big dreams of what the changes would bring them, but development and prosperity continued to elude them. Multi-party democracy was restored and power was once again in the hands of the people, but from the very beginning, there were signs it would not function well.

Also read: Then Bangladesh, now Nepal: How youth is pushing out regimes in South Asia

There were two Constituent Assembly elections. Power changed hands, but the governments' achievements were almost zero. Political parties desired only power, and this disheartened ordinary people.

Ultimately, by extending the tenure of the second Constituent Assembly, amid political bargaining, foreign interference, the vested interests of some leaders, and the dissatisfaction of some groups, the government promulgated a Constitution in 2015.

Biases and crony capitalism

Once again, people began to hope that things would get better.

But intoxicated by power, political parties began to abandon responsibility. There were governments, but they were not for the people—they were for their own circles, their relatives, and their party workers. From government appointments to political postings, even up to the courts, every prime minister selected people favourable to them. This helped the PMs consolidate power.

Every political party, in collusion, awarded contracts for large national projects to groups serving their own interests. Corruption, unemployment, social injustice, the decreasing accessibility of citizens to their government, and the government becoming increasingly authoritarian against those who spoke out—all this built anger among the general public.

After 20 years of turmoil, the Nepal citizens were left with nothing but a Constitution.

Anger brews

Young people in Nepal felt all the issues — political, economic and social — boiled down to power being controlled by a small elite circle.

They were fed up with seeing politicians’ children posting about their designer handbags and luxury travel on social media while most people struggled to make ends meet.

Watch | I wasn’t sure I would see my children again: Radio Nepal journalist

Anger had been brewing for years about the country’s worsening youth unemployment crisis and lack of economic opportunities, exacerbated by what many viewed as a growing disparity between the country’s elite and ordinary people.

The dam bursts

The immediate provocation for the protests that broke out in early September was the banning of social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Reddit, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

The government under then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had given a directive requiring all social media companies to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology. When they failed to do so, he went on to ban them.

This quickly sparked anger among students and young professionals, mostly Gen Z, who took to the streets to protest against the ban. They first expressed their anger online using hashtags and creative campaigns. Soon, they gathered in Kathmandu and other cities.

However, the protests were not just about social media. The explosion of unrest was clearly driven by economic hardships and a sense that their voices were being ignored. When the government sought to put a lid on long-simmering frustrations — channelled through social media and hashtags like “NepoKid" — it all exploded.

People felt the ban was meant to silence critical voices and control speech.

Corruption and nepotism

By September 7, the protests had grown much larger. Crowds moved toward Parliament, chanting against the government. There was massive rage over corruption, nepotism, and lack of opportunities in the country.

Also read | Nepal uprising bears uncanny likeness to Hasina's ouster; is deep state involved?

The situation soon got out of control. Security forces used tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets, and even live ammunition to stop the protesters. Demonstrators threw stones, broke barricades, and even tried to enter restricted areas.

By September 9, the clashes had turned deadly. At least 34 people were killed, and hundreds were injured. Protests escalated quickly—they turned violent, with many, especially young demonstrators, killed in the clashes. The protestors set fire to Parliament, political party offices, and even the homes of some leaders.

Festering issues

Around 20 per cent of Nepal’s youth are unemployed. Many educated young people are compelled to migrate abroad for employment opportunities. This situation has created a sense of hopelessness.

Also read: Monarchy to meltdown: A recap of Nepal’s tumultuous political past

Since becoming a republic in 2008, Nepal has had 14 governments. None of them completed a full term. Frequent leadership changes have created instability and weakened people’s faith in politics.

As the country looks ahead, there’s a fragile mix of relief—some immediate changes have been made—and uncertainty, as protesters demand not just a new leader, but real political transformation.

What next?

Now that the protests have subsided, Nepal may get a new government soon. But, whether the situation will really change for the better depends on how far the new leaders go to bring in reforms.

For now, Nepal is at the crossroads. Its future will be shaped by how seriously leaders take the demands of young people—and how long the protesters can keep up their momentum without violence.

Also read | Nepal faces unprecedented crisis; can stability return before further damage?

Representatives of Gen Z discussed their demands with Nepali Army Chief of Staff Ashok Raj Sigdel on Tuesday night. Sources told The Federal the Gen Z representatives included Raksha Bam, Samaya Khadka, Purushottam Yadav, Tanuja Pandey, Amit Kharel, Dheeraj Joshi, Yonjan Rajbhandari, Shiva Yadav and Barsha Budhathoki.

Three possible approaches

Constitutional expert Bipin Adhikari laid out three possible approaches for Nepal.

In an interview with Kantipur, a Nepali language newspaper whose offices in Kathmandu were burnt by the protesters, he said:

1. "Forming a government through the constitutional structure, a prime minister can be appointed from among members of parliament and ministers can be appointed from outside.

2. "A civilian government can be formed with an understanding between all political parties and the agitating parties and elections can be held within six months

3. "The Nepali Army can declare a state of emergency and take over the government, but this will be a great misfortune for Nepal."