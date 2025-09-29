World Heart Day 2025: 5 lesser-known tips to boost cardiac health

While much attention on World Heart Day is rightly placed on diet, exercise and avoiding tobacco, there are several lesser-known habits that can also support cardiovascular health. As cardiovascular disease continues to be a global concern, incorporating these unconventional yet evidence-based tips may offer added protection for your heart.

Prioritise dental hygiene

Oral health and heart health are more connected than most people realise. Gum disease, especially if left untreated, can lead to chronic inflammation that affects blood vessels and increases the risk of heart disease. Brushing twice daily, flossing regularly, and seeing a dentist for routine cleanings may do more than preserve your smile — they could also protect your heart.

Spend time with pets

Owning a pet, especially a dog or cat, has been linked to lower blood pressure and reduced stress levels. Studies suggest that pet owners may have a lower risk of dying from heart disease. The companionship, routine and physical activity involved in caring for an animal can all contribute to better heart health.

Enjoy cold showers

Exposure to cold temperatures, such as brief cold showers or cold-water immersion, may stimulate circulation and improve vascular tone. Though not suitable for everyone, some research suggests that this practise can lead to improved heart rate variability — a marker of cardiovascular resilience. Always consult a doctor before trying such therapies, especially if you have existing heart conditions.

Practise gratitude daily

A growing body of research indicates that psychological well-being has a direct link to cardiovascular outcomes. Writing down three things you’re grateful for each day has been shown to reduce stress hormones and improve heart rate variability. A simple gratitude journal can promote emotional balance and help regulate blood pressure over time.

Watch your salt intake

Most people know to avoid processed or packaged foods, but even ‘healthy’ foods like granola bars, soups, or meat substitutes can be high in hidden salt. Too much sodium can quietly raise blood pressure. Reading labels and opting for low-sodium versions of plant-based snacks, or making meals from scratch, gives you better control over your intake.

This World Heart Day, go beyond the basics. By embracing both conventional and lesser-known habits, you can take a more holistic approach to heart health.