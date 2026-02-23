What are tech neck wrinkles? How do you prevent them?

You invest in a solid skincare routine, protect your face from the sun and stay on top of hydration. But there's one area that often gets overlooked until the signs are already showing: your neck.

Specifically, those horizontal lines creasing across it, increasingly known in the beauty world as tech neck wrinkles.

Tech neck wrinkles are the lines and creases that form on the neck as a result of repeatedly looking down at phones, tablets and laptops. Every time you drop your chin to check a notification or scroll through your feed, you're folding the delicate skin of your neck, sometimes for hours at a time, day after day.

Neck skin is thinner than facial skin, produces less sebum (your body's natural moisturiser) and has fewer oil glands, making it more vulnerable to showing signs of ageing. Combine that with the constant compression from a downward gaze, sun exposure, and the natural loss of collagen that comes with age, and those lines can become permanent far sooner than you'd expect.

How to prevent (and minimise) them

Raise your screen. The simplest fix is the most effective: bring your phone or laptop up to eye level so your neck stays extended rather than folded. It feels odd at first, but your skin will thank you.

Extend your skincare routine. Whatever you apply to your face should go on your neck too. That means SPF every morning, a vitamin C serum for brightness and collagen support, and a retinol product in the evening to encourage cell turnover. Apply with upward, sweeping strokes.

Keep it hydrated. A good moisturiser or dedicated neck cream helps maintain the skin barrier and plumps the appearance of fine lines. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides and niacinamide.

Try some facial yoga. Gentle neck extension exercises, slowly tilting the head back and holding, can help tone the muscles beneath the skin and reduce the appearance of existing lines over time.

Stay sun-smart. UV damage is one of the biggest drivers of premature ageing on the neck. Don't stop your SPF at the jawline.

For more advanced concerns, a dermatologist can advise on professional treatments such as microneedling, laser therapy or prescription retinoids.