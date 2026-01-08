Waist-to-height ratio better indicator for obesity risk than BMI: Study

The waist-to-height ratio is a more accurate and reliable indicator of age-related obesity risk than body mass index (BMI), according to a new research.

As the UK’s population ages, obesity and obesity-related diseases are placing a growing burden on the National Health Service (NHS).

Researchers say wider use of the waist-to-height ratio as a screening tool could help identify at-risk older adults earlier and support timely preventive care.

Visceral fat measure

Unlike BMI, which does not distinguish between fat and muscle mass, the waist-to-height ratio better reflects visceral fat – the fat stored around the abdomen that has a greater impact on vital organs and overall health.

The research from the Universities of Sheffield and Nottingham analysed trends in obesity in England between 2005 and 2021 using data from the Health Survey for England. Researchers examined BMI, the most commonly used measure of obesity, alongside other waist-related measures, including waist-to-height ratio.

Co-authors Dr Laura Gray from the University of Sheffield and Dr Magdalena Opazo-Breton from the University of Nottingham explored whether obesity trends were driven mainly by ageing, environmental factors, or generational differences.

Environmental changes

Gray, from the University of Sheffield's School of Medicine and Population Health, said, “BMI is a really well-known and well-understood measure. However, it could be misleading people, particularly older people and those with less muscle mass, into thinking they are not at risk of obesity.

“Waist-to-height ratio is also a lot easier for people to understand and remember than more complex BMI categories, particularly in children. People can easily check their own risk with a measuring tape. If your waist is less than half your height, that’s a good indicator you’re at a healthy weight,” Gray said.

She said the findings show that an increase in obesity has been largely driven by environmental changes over time, not just individual behaviours, which means a broader systemic action with policymakers is needed to address the food environment.

The likelihood of obesity also increases with age, meaning that an ageing population could lead to further increases in the prevalence, she added.

"If we under-diagnose obesity in older adults because we're relying solely on BMI, then this could mean we fail to identify large proportions of people who are at high risk and can benefit from healthcare interventions,” she said.

(With agency inputs)