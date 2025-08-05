Trichy mom donates 300 litres of breast milk, sets new national record

A woman from Trichy has set a new national benchmark in breast milk donation and in the process spotlighted the critical need for donor milk for vulnerable newborns.

Selva Brinda, a homemaker from Katur, has donated an astounding 300 litres and 170 millilitres of breast milk over a span of 22 months, which has earned her a national record.

Between April 2023 and February 2025, Brinda consistently donated her breast milk to the milk bank at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. Her efforts were made possible through the Amritam Foundation, a Tamil Nadu-based NGO working to increase awareness and access to donor milk in India.

With this donation, Brinda has become the highest breast milk donor in the country, surpassing previous records and inspiring others to come forward in support of infant health.

Need for breast milk

Not every newborn is fortunate to receive their mother’s milk at birth. Many premature or underweight babies require intensive care and rely on donor milk for survival and growth. Despite this urgent need, India continues to face low awareness and social stigma around breast milk donation.

Brinda’s journey was shaped by her own experience—her daughter, who is now two and a half years old, had to be placed in a neonatal intensive care unit shortly after birth. Brinda personally witnessed how breast milk was instrumental in her daughter's recovery.

“Mothers should come forward to donate breast milk. It helps save lives of babies who are born weak or premature,” Brinda told The Federal.

New record

Brinda's donation of 300 litres sets a new record in India, outpacing the previous highest donation of 154 litres by Tamarai Selvi Rajendran from Chengalpet. Her consistent donations over nearly two years underscore the potential of individual efforts in improving child healthcare.

Her act of generosity has made a tangible difference. The breast milk she donated has nourished hundreds of infants, especially those who were unable to receive milk from their mothers.

“Breast milk donation is a lifeline. Every drop can make a difference for a newborn,” Brinda pointed out.

Amritam Foundation

The Amritam Foundation played a crucial role in Brinda’s journey. The NGO, based in Tamil Nadu, works to collect, screen, pasteurise, and distribute donor breast milk to hospitals, particularly neonatal care units.

Their partnership with Brinda ensured that her milk was safely delivered to babies in need. Through structured processes, the foundation supports women who wish to donate, making the act of giving both safe and impactful.

Brinda’s story is a call to action. It highlights not just the power of individual compassion but also the key role systems play to support and amplify such contributions.

