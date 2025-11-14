Thane Class 6 girl student jumps to death from 19th floor over poor marks

Thane, Nov 14 (PTI) A Class 6 girl student, apparently distraught over poor academic performance and low marks, died after jumping from her 19th-floor home in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Friday.

Police said the girl was 14 years old. The incident occurred in the Kalyan West area on Thursday.

The student lived with her mother, grandmother, and sister. Police reports indicate that she was under immense stress due to her inability to improve her scores despite regular studies, an official said.

The low marks she received in the recent pre-Diwali exams, coupled with consistent advice from her teachers to improve, had heightened her anxiety, said police after talking to her family members.

She reportedly jumped from a window of her flat and crashed onto a two-wheeler parked below. The teenager was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

The Khadakpada police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation into the matter, the official added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)